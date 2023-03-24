The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Albury Gold Cup celebrate great turnout for the 2023 event

SE
By Sophie Else
March 25 2023 - 3:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lucas and Josie Green with their 8.5 month old daughter Sophie were pleased to see the fashion captured throughout the day. Pictures by Ash Smith

A day out with family or meeting friends was a common story for many racegoers Friday, March 24.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SE

Sophie Else

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.