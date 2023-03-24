A QUALITY field from across southern Australia will assemble for the John Woodman Memorial Cycling Classic on Sunday, putting Border riders to the test.
The handicap event, which runs from Wagga to Albury, will feature 73 riders including 13 from Albury-Wodonga.
The scratch bunch will boast last year's fastest-time rider Myles Stewart, from Wagga, while the limit bunch sees young Seymour rider Archie David, who recently won the Tolland Open in Wagga, as well as Rob Mann and Matt Opperman from Mount Gambier.
"They are all strong and should finish well," organiser Karen Mann, from the Albury-Wodonga Cycling Club, said.
"It would be nice to get an Albury-Wodonga rider to win -- we have 13 entered this year -- as the last win from a local was in 2014 and the last place was third, by Steve Kilpatrick in 2018.
"This year Lachlan Hutchins, a well-known and popular real estate agent in Albury, will race from block and is a strong chance."
The event is named after John Woodman, a successful Albury cyclist who was killed in 1986 while training.
The 36th instalment of the event will see an age range from 19-62 with riders leaving Wagga at 10am and expected at the finish line, on Urana Road just south of Jindera, around 1pm.
"The first 35km are tough with hills then after Culcairn sidewinds come into play which can make it difficult for weaker riders," Ms Mann said.
"From Walla to the finish it's hard, as the bunches usually come together with some undulating road to contend with, and it's hard to stay near the front.
"But it should be an exciting bunch sprint at the end."
Spectators are encouraged to get to the finish line which will be catered with food and beverage, including coffee, vans.
The race record is held by Jay Sweet, who later competed in the Tour De France, while other notable winners have been track cycling Olympians Dean Woods and Brett Aitkin.
Woodman won the NSW Open Championships in 1979 and the Victorian professional road title in 1982.
In 1983, he won two stages of the Sun Tour, the oldest and most prestigious race in Australia at the time.
Ms Mann said the handicap memorial race catered to many abilities, but it would still be "a long, hard day" for riders who will be checking the forecast.
"If it's a southerly wind, it's a particularly tough day," she said.
Last year's handicap winner was Benjamin Treble, of Manly, with a time of three hours and four minutes, while Stewart took out the fastest time with two hours and 55 minutes.
