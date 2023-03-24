The Border Mail
Thirteen Albury-Wodonga riders will be among a field of 73 in Sunday's race from Wagga to Albury.

By John Conroy
March 24 2023 - 4:30pm
A QUALITY field from across southern Australia will assemble for the John Woodman Memorial Cycling Classic on Sunday, putting Border riders to the test.

