I agree with everything said by Maxine Miller of Wangaratta, but sadly I think we have Buckley's of getting daylight saving abolished. "More family time" is a furphy. It's so hot late in the afternoon no one is outside playing with their kids. Neither are they likely to be gardening. The best time for the garden is at sunrise in the cool of the morning. What we need to do is have daylight saving reduced to three to four months instead of six. Ideally, start first weekend in November and finish first weekend in March. That way those who love it can still have it, while those who do not like it don't have to endure six months of it.