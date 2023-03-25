My heart aches as I watch our news and current affairs programs continue to highlight the pain and suffering of our children, who are not getting enough food because in many cases it is no longer affordable.
Then I get angry when I think about what our governments, especially the federal government, are doing to food production. They appear to have no concept of what is involved in growing food, or what we can do to increase production and therefore decrease its cost.
Over the past decade our national milk production has declined more than 20 per cent. In prime dairying areas across northern Victoria and southern NSW, a majority of dairy farmers have walked away from the industry after governments removed water from farm production. The obvious consequence will be higher milk prices in the supermarket.
Australian rice growers are among the most efficient in the world. But will we have a rice industry in the future? If the federal government insists on continually taking water from farm production, which is its current policy, it is unlikely. So we will eat imported rice that is not as clean or efficiently grown and inevitably will cost more.
Our farmers need water to grow fruit, vegetables and wheat. They need water to grow pastures that feed our sheep and cattle. Under current policy, production of all these food basics will decline. As a result, they will cost more at the supermarket.
And you know what makes me most angry? It's the fact that if we use water wisely there is plenty for farming and plenty for the environment. Politicians know that.
But they also know there are votes in 'the environment' but not too many in farming.
So next time you see a child going hungry because his/her mother cannot afford three staple meals a day, don't blame anyone but our politicians. And when the cost of your meat, vegetables and dairy products continues to rise, likewise don't blame anyone but our politicians. Because they know that delivering policy which allows our farmers to grow more food and ease cost of living pressures is both easy and sustainable. But they won't do it, because it may cost votes, especially among the city elite who do not understand what is required to effectively balance water management so we grow food while at the same time protecting our environment.
In practical terms this is not difficult; in political terms it is probably impossible.
IN OTHER NEWS:
I've read David Corbett's opinion about war in Ukraine and have a couple of questions to ask. Firstly, what are his sources of information on censorship of foreign press in this wartorn country?
Secondly, why is he naming his opinion of events in Ukraine the "truth"? Truth is not a subjective, insubstantial opinion. Has David Corbett ever taken a trip to the Ukrainian villages and big cities affected by Russian atrocities?
President Zelensky and his government are tackling one of the most horrible (after World War II) invasions in Europe. They're doing it the best they can, facing unprecedented attack on their country and their democratic values. They are fighting for the Ukrainian membership in the EU, based on clean and non-corrupted economy, this is their goal. Therefore accusatory sentences of this government corruption are based, supposedly, on Russian propaganda and misinformation, which is rampant in Europe. Yes, "the Ukraine war need never have happened" - if Germany and France didn't block Ukraine's candidacy to NATO in 2008.
It is easy to live here in Australia under the blue, peaceful sky and judge the country and government under siege, isn't it? It is easy for us, free people of Australia, to write this kind of glib opinions, as we take our freedoms, including freedom of expressions and press, for granted? It is easy and ... immoral not to see that some other, less fortunate nations and governments have to fight and pay in blood for freedoms we enjoy every day.
I agree with everything said by Maxine Miller of Wangaratta, but sadly I think we have Buckley's of getting daylight saving abolished. "More family time" is a furphy. It's so hot late in the afternoon no one is outside playing with their kids. Neither are they likely to be gardening. The best time for the garden is at sunrise in the cool of the morning. What we need to do is have daylight saving reduced to three to four months instead of six. Ideally, start first weekend in November and finish first weekend in March. That way those who love it can still have it, while those who do not like it don't have to endure six months of it.
NSW has always been dictated to and fallen in with Victoria on this matter. It used to stop after the March long weekend (Victorian Labor Day holiday and Moomba) and I believe that would be acceptable to most. I know there are lots more important things to be concerned about, but it wouldn't take much effort on the part of politicians to get the change made.
I wish to respond to Albury MP Justin Clancy's defence of the $558m NSW-Victorian upgrade of the Albury hospital with an important clarification of the figures he cites.
Of that amount, $108m has already been committed by the NSW and federal government to projects outside the redevelopment, including the new ED at Albury.
NSW and Victoria have each pledged $225m (a total of $450m) to complete only stages one and two by 2027 of a five-stage rebuild, with the remaining three stages so far unfunded.
Not only is the amount of money from each government important, but so too is the per capita expenditure comparison.
Albury has received $225m from the NSW government (population 56,036). Wagga received $431m from the NSW government (pop. 67,887); Dubbo received $240m (pop. 54,922); Bathurst $200m (pop. 37,191); Orange $194m (pop 40,301); Shoalhaven $438m (pop. 108,531); Tamworth $220m (pop. 63,652); and Gosford $348m (pop. 178,376).
Compare also with Tweed ($663m - pop 97,151) and Shellharbour ($593m - pop 76,271) and consider the Victorian government is investing its $225m on the Albury redevelopment project to meet the needs of a Wodonga population of 42,700.
Mr Clancy may cite $558m as one of the largest investments outside metropolitan Sydney but the truth is his NSW government's $225m investment is - on a per capita basis - far less than Wagga, Tweed and Shellharbour; less than Dubbo and Bathurst; and sounds more like self-aggrandisement.
The past years have been filled with worries and concerns, are they by design? First up GFC, then COVID mixed up with swine fever and foot and mouth and energy crisis and now tensions that politicians seem incapable of solving and finding a peaceful solution to.
Our politics is stuck, little diplomacy or understanding of others. Drop the fear card and give us some hope and bright futures.
I would just like to thank all the kind people who helped me when I fell last week in Albury. Especially the lady whose name was Lynne. This restores my faith in humanity. Thank you.
Where have our manners gone?
It continues to disturb me to read of both the rise in the criminality of youth and the decline of their manners.
I moved to Albury in 1979 and was attracted by the City in the Country label Albury had. It was and remains a beautiful part of our country, but all is not flowers and lollipops in recent years.
Back then graffiti was rare, crime was low, schools and cemeteries were not fenced off and there were no security cameras. Assaults were rare and drug use was either marijuana and/or alcohol.
Contrast that era with the current day stats of escalating crime, proliferation of security cameras in Albury, Lavington with even more planned, stolen and burnt out cars and frequent assaults.
There are various reasons for these societal changes, including laws that limit parental control over their children, a weak and left-leaning judiciary where juvenile law-breakers laugh at the feebleness of the law, fearing no consequences, and a general decline in manners.
I found a document from an 1890s Tasmanian public school titled Rules of Conduct, which was a written expectation and guide to young students on how to behave at home, at school, on the street, at play, at the table and everywhere. It ended "Above all, remember the golden rule: Do unto others as you would that others should do unto you". I believe the document remains relevant to the youth of today.
Focus is on the hospitals for Albury-Wodonga, but the entire health system is in meltdown - currently a two to three week wait to get a scan/X-ray for an elderly person post a fall!
If pain or concerns, call ambulance or attend ED? So a visit to a GP does not solve all the problems - once you have been able to get to see your GP. We are a very large regional area, more accessible services outside of the metro area are needed, not just Band-Aids. Staff in all areas are burnt out in regional and rural areas too, not just metro where all the infrastructure seems to be well-planned and ongoing.
Read your story on gas shortages. While we run short of gas and pay top dollar for it, we export 68 per cent of our gas overseas, especially to China. It has never been investigated why overseas countries pay less for our gas than what Australian consumers pay.
How is this possible and never been investigated?
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.