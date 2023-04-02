North Albury is set to start a new era under coach Tim Broomhead who will look to lead by example as playing coach. The Hoppers look set to boast a superior list to last season after keeping off-season departures to a minimum and targeting some of the best talent in the Riverina and Farrer leagues. And while it's hard to see the Hoppers improving enough to play finals, expect last season's wooden spooners to be a lot more competitive and lay the foundations for future finals success. BRENT GODDE has taken a look how the season may unfold at Bunton Park.
Josh Minogue (Heidelberg), Tom Anderson (GGGM), Jamieson Bouffler (Uni Blues), Cayden Winter, Nathan Dennis (North Wagga), Jack Reynolds (Marrar), Layton Taylor (Curtain Uni), Nic Lockhart (Murray Magpies), Jack Cross (Mernda)
Clay Moscher-Thomas (RWW), Carter Norman (Woodville-West Torrens), Doulton Langlands (Ormond)
Dom Brew, Sam Azzi (Werribee), Jackson Weidemann (Port Melbourne)
BRENT GODDE: You have to give the Hoppers credit for thinking outside the box and heavily targeting the Riverina and Farrer leagues to bolster its list. And while the Hoppers will boast a better list this season, a lack of height will be their Achilles heel.
STEVE TERVET: Tim Broomhead's appointment has brought a fresh energy to Bunton Park. Broomhead admits his reputation is on the line and that determination to bring a more competitive edge is already rubbing off on his players.
ANDREW MOIR: The Hoppers will improve, but so have the other clubs who missed finals, so they're still favourites for the wooden spoon and you never like to see a club make that a habit because the longer you're there, the harder it is to rise.
WHAT CAN WE EXPECT FROM THE HOPPERS THIS SEASON?
It's fair to say when you have only won one match from your past 36 that you are coming from a long way back in the field. Signing Broomhead as coach for the next three years adds some stability with the former AFL player being able to maintain the bulk of the list which is a giant stride in the right direction. While the Hoppers look set to improve, its hard to see them making major inroads up the ladder this season.
WHO WAS THE HOPPERS' BIGGEST SIGNING?
Josh Minogue was easily the club's biggest signing and will provide a focal point the club has lacked for several seasons. Minogue has been high on the Hoppers' recruiting radar for several years and arrives back at his junior club after playing an instrumental role in Heidelberg winning the flag last year. The 26-year-old still arguably has his best football ahead of him and has all the attributes to establish himself as one of the premier forwards in the competition after booting 56 goals for Heidelberg last year. A similar return for the Hoppers would not surprise and a realistic goal.
WHAT IS THE HOPPERS' ACHILLES HEEL?
A lack of height with the majority of the Hoppers' recruits from the Farrer and Riverina leagues expected to rotate through the midfield and play off the flanks. Sam Azzi's departure to Werribee robs the Hoppers of their best key defender and a lack of a recognisied ruckman also hurts.
Q: You first arrived at Bunton Park from Lavington in 2019. How is the buzz around the club compared to previous years?
A: There is genuine optimism within the playing group that the club is heading in the right direction. We are a tight-knit group with most of the recruits having moved to town and have settled in nicely.
Q: Tim Broomhead has taken over as coach. Why is the former AFL player the right man to lead the Hoppers out of the finals wilderness?
A: We have got 100 per cent faith in Tim and he has gone out of his way to make everybody in the playing group feel part of the club. His enthusiasm is infectious and Tim has an uncanny knack to instill confidence, especially in the younger players.
Q: What role do you expect to play this season?
A: Predominantly in the midfield while spending a bit of time in attack as well. I really want to pride myself on my ability to win the contested ball.
Q: The club nabbed several recruits from the Riverina and Farrer leagues. Who has made an instant impact?
A: Jack Reynolds has racked-up plenty of touches on a wing in the practice matches with his pace and work-rate two of his biggest assets. Nathan Dennis has also been dangerous as a small forward and looks to have a few tricks up his sleeve.
