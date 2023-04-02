The Border Mail
Can Tim Broomhead fast-track the rebuild at Bunton Park and lead the Hoppers out of the finals wilderness?

Brent Godde
Brent Godde
Updated April 3 2023 - 8:52am, first published 8:30am
Callum Pattinson has established himself as a vital cog in the Hoppers' midfield after crossing from Lavington and is set for another big season. PIcture by Mark Jesser
North Albury is set to start a new era under coach Tim Broomhead who will look to lead by example as playing coach. The Hoppers look set to boast a superior list to last season after keeping off-season departures to a minimum and targeting some of the best talent in the Riverina and Farrer leagues. And while it's hard to see the Hoppers improving enough to play finals, expect last season's wooden spooners to be a lot more competitive and lay the foundations for future finals success. BRENT GODDE has taken a look how the season may unfold at Bunton Park.

