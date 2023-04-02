Josh Minogue was easily the club's biggest signing and will provide a focal point the club has lacked for several seasons. Minogue has been high on the Hoppers' recruiting radar for several years and arrives back at his junior club after playing an instrumental role in Heidelberg winning the flag last year. The 26-year-old still arguably has his best football ahead of him and has all the attributes to establish himself as one of the premier forwards in the competition after booting 56 goals for Heidelberg last year. A similar return for the Hoppers would not surprise and a realistic goal.

