The Border Mail
Home/Sport/AFL

Wodonga Raiders destined to spend at least another 12-months rebuilding under coach Marc Almond

Brent Godde
By Brent Godde
Updated March 31 2023 - 9:04am, first published 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Raiders young gun Jason Burke is set for a switch in roles from defence to attack this season as the club looks to climb the ladder. Picture by Mark Jesser
Raiders young gun Jason Burke is set for a switch in roles from defence to attack this season as the club looks to climb the ladder. Picture by Mark Jesser

The Raiders' off-season got off to a shaky start with the announcement that their three best players in Isaac Muller, Jarrod Hodgkin and Max Beattie were on the move.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brent Godde

Brent Godde

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.