The Raiders' off-season got off to a shaky start with the announcement that their three best players in Isaac Muller, Jarrod Hodgkin and Max Beattie were on the move.
Muller's defection to league powerhouse Albury created plenty of headlines but the Raiders weathered the storm.
The club was rewarded when former AFL player Cam Ellis-Yolmen agreed to join the Raiders in the biggest recruiting coup of the off-season.
The return of Hayden Clarke, Will Donaghey and Tom Bracher alongside older brother Nick Bracher provided a little ray of sunshine on what otherwise could have been a bleak summer at Birallee Park.
Cam Ellis-Yolmen (Woodville-West Torrens), Nick and Tom Bracher (Chiltern), Lewis Waters (Wagga Tigers), Liam Hickey, Will Donaghey (both season off), Blake Lieschke (RWW), Ned Conway (Northern Knights), Indhi Kotzur (Rutherglen)
Isaac Muller (Albury), Jarrod Hodgkin, Jake Hodgkin (Mitta United), Max Beattie (Woodville-West Torrens), Nathan Clarke, Jake Bradshaw
Tom Bracher (Richmond), Ned Conway (North Melbourne)
BRENT GODDE: Wodonga Raiders have worked hard over the off-season and boast a lot more numbers. After struggling for numbers in the reserves last year, the club boasts a solid list of 45 players. While it's hard to see the Raiders climbing the ladder they should be able to scare a few sides in the bottom half.
STEVE TERVET: Raiders are coming from a long way back and coach Marc Almond knows their improvement, year on year, may not be represented by a greater number of wins this season.
ANDREW MOIR: Battled North for the wooden spoon, but the signing of former AFL player Cam Ellis-Yolmen and the confidence he will bring to the young group should ensure they have the Hoppers measure, at the very least.
HAVE THE RAIDERS BEEN ABLE TO COVER THE LOSS OF THEIR BEST PLAYERS?
Arguably, Ellis-Yolmen and Clarke are the equivalent of Hodgkin and Beattie and throw in Tom Bracher when free of VFL commitments and the Raiders' starting midfield brigade is one of its biggest assets. It's Muller's departure that hurts most, especially with the Raiders now lacking a recognised ruckman.
WHAT CAN WE EXPECT FROM CAM ELLIS-YOLMEN?
Ellis-Yolmen has all the attributes to be the premier midfielder in the competition. An imposing unit at 100kg, the former AFL player is a competitive beast that thrives on contested situations. Ellis-Yolmen is also a prodigious kick of the football and has the ability to hurt the opposition on the scoreboard.
WHAT DO RAIDERS NEED TO WORK ON TO IMPROVE?
Temporary lapses throughout matches hurt the Raiders most last year. They proved they could match most sides for at least a couple of quarters but would then be blown away in 20 minutes of football. Marc Almond has the youngest list in the competition, so the lapses are to be expected. Max Glass, Charlie St John, Jason Burke and Connor Taylor should all benefit to being exposed to senior football last year and are showing promising signs.
Q: Last year was your first season in the O&M after crossing from Leeton-Whitton. How did you find the experience?
A: It was a steep learning curve playing against bigger bodies and some of the biggest names in the league but I feel I'm a lot better player for the experience.
Q: Coach Marc Almond showed a lot of faith in you and handed you some big jobs?
A: I did line-up on players the calibre of Sam Murray, Leigh Masters and Callum Moore. I tried not to get overawed by the occasion and play my role for the side the best I could.
Q: What role do you expect to fill this season?
A: I have been earmarked to play key forward alongside Nick Bracher and will rotate between centre half-forward and full forward and hopefully provide a bit of a target.
Q: You are only 20 and your body is still developing. My spies tell me you have added a bit of size to your frame over the off-season?
A: I've spent a fair bit of time in the gym over the summer and feel that I'm a lot stronger compared to last year. It has given me a bit more confidence, especially in one-on-one contests.
Q: Who do you rate as a good role model at the club?
A: It's hard to go past Brad St John who leads by example both on and off the field.
