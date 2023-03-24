The Border Mail
Home/Sport/Cricket
Live

St Patrick's v Lavington: Grand final coverage from Lavington Sports Ground

Steve Tervet
By Steve Tervet
Updated March 25 2023 - 3:41pm, first published 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt Crawshaw has to go after being dismissed by Ryan Brown. Picture by Ash Smith

15.38 - WICKET

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Steve Tervet

Steve Tervet

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.