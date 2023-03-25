Greens candidate Amanda Cohn's "likely" election to the NSW Parliament has her excited for enacting "real change" for the community.
"It's an incredible opportunity," Dr Cohn.
"Communities are crying out for change, for the housing crisis and healthcare - we are ready to make that change."
Dr Cohn was at No.2 on the Greens' Upper House ticket, virtually guaranteeing her place in Macquarie Street.
"We will keep campaigning for the things we care about, regardless of who is in government," she said.
"We will stand up for things important to us."
Dr Cohn commented while handing out how-to-vote cards for the Greens at the Albury Public School booth on Saturday morning.
"There's a lot of people fed-up with politics," she said.
"I'm proud to be part of a party that is a movement of people."
Dr Cohn said to be elected put her in "an incredibly privileged position" and she was proud to be part of an "amazing, vibrant team" of Greens women.
"To have that opportunity to hold the next government to account is really exciting, and we've never had a Greens member living in the region going into state or federal parliament," she said.
"We need parliaments that reflect the diversity of our communities.
"Our democracy only functions when people who have different opinions put their hands up and stand up for what they believe in. It's a healthy debate."
Animal Justice Party Albury candidate Asanki Fernando agreed there needed to be more women in leadership roles, including parliament.
"We are fighting for people, animals and our planet," Ms Fernando said.
"Hopefully putting my hand up will motivate other women to do the same, I wish for that."
Also out on the hustings on Saturday morning was Albury Labor candidate Marcus Rowland.
Mr Rowland said he was "running his own race", despite the "highly sought-out candidates on the ballot papers".
"I'm feeling positive," he said.
"Although very nervous I'm excited to see the end.
"We've put in a lot of effort over the past couple of months and it's important that Albury know that we've made our presence known."
Mr Rowland said even if results weren't in Labor's favour, "we are here to stay".
Albury MP Justin Clancy, also speaking at the Thurgoona Community Centre booth, said the outcome would reflect the effort put in by his team.
"It's been an absolute privilege to serve as a local member," The Liberal candidate said.
"At the end of the day, it's about giving the best effort, whatever the outcome.
"I know my focus has been and continues to be with the community, it has been a been a big few months.
"But it will be good to get to the end of the day to celebrate with family and friends."
