A central Albury house has sold for more than $1 million before a "packed out crowd".
The Young Street home on a large, 1567 square metre block was passed in on Saturday, 25 March.
The three-bedroom, two-bathroom property is just a short walk to Dean Street and was Albury Chiropractic's former home before moving.
Many curious onlookers gathered for the auction, with a opening bid of $900,000 for the house.
Bidding continued in $10,000 increments before slowing down.
Eventually it jumped to $995,000 before getting to $1.02 million, followed by a higher final offer that was accepted.
Three bidders battled it out in the course of the auction.
No further offers were made and the property was passed in for private negotiations before it was sold for a "much higher price later on".
Auctioneer Lachlan Hutchins, of Stean Nicholls Real Estate agency said it was a quiet weekend for auctions across the region, especially with the Albury Gold Cup and NSW election.
Mr Hutchins said it was rare for properties such as the Young Street house to go up for sale with "that size of block".
"It sold to a family, which the owners were happy about," he said. "Although it did go up quite a bit in price, both parties were extremely happy.
"I was worried the property would end up as units but it's good it will be converted as a house."
The property boasts a classic red brick, Californian Bungalow facade, with a wraparound veranda and wide street frontage.
IN OTHER NEWS:
The 1933 home also features a grand entry hall and two separate living areas.
Meanwhile, another Stean Nicholls property was passed in after no bidders.
Mr Hutchins said they were still negotiating, although "had quite some interest".
The four-bedroom table top property on Tynan Road is situated on a two-hectare property.
"It will sell for close to $1 million," he said.
"It's a nice red brick home and newly renovated; it would suit a family, especially if they want animals."
Mr Hutchins said it was great to see the housing market go back to pre-COVID-19 times.
"It's looking to be quite normal and back to a traditional Albury market now," he said.
"People are always relocating to the region, there are good properties and plenty of family homes are still selling really well.
"Next weekend will be a true indicator of that."
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.