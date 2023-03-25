A FIRE brigade truck covered in messages complaining of a lack of funding for Fire and Rescue NSW was parked outside a polling booth in Albury on election day.
The vehicle was stopped outside the Albury Public School polling booth on the morning of Saturday March 25.
Written on its side were 'budget cuts = lives lost!', 'fire service broken' and 'fix our service, it's on life support' among other statements.
The fire truck has been travelling around Albury in recent days with the wording to bring attention to a call from the firefighters' union for more funding as a result of the NSW election.
Firefighters are concerned a lack of spending is reducing their ability to respond to jobs quickly due to a lack of personnel.
Fire Brigade Employees' Union country representative Tim Anderson said trucks across NSW had taken part in displays of frustration which also coincide with stalled award discussions.
"It's about educating the public that we're underpaid and under-resourced and driving around in trucks that are vey old and breaking down all the time," Mr Anderson said.
IN OTHER NEWS:
The Border Mail has also been told firefighters unable to work due to the COVID vaccine mandate would return if that was lifted.
Mr Anderson said there were 200 unvaccinated firefighters out of a 7000-strong workforce on were on leave without pay awaiting approval to return.
They were banned from working on the basis on the risk of them attending COVID-vulnerable sites such as hospitals and nursing homes.
Albury Labor candidate Marcus Rowland was at the public school when the fire truck stopped and said he was unaware it would be at the booth.
"It was news to me and there was an ambulance down on the other corner of the street that had similar messages," Mr Rowland said.
"It speaks volumes to what I've been speaking about constantly throughout the election campaign that public servants like teachers, firefighters and paramedics aren't being valued."
Opposition leader, Labor's Chris Minns has promised he will hire 600 new Fire and Rescue NSW firefighters over the next eight years if he is elected.
Mr Anderson hopes a reasonable number of those are posted in country areas but he declined to put a figure on how many he would like to see outside Sydney.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.