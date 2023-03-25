ALBURY Liberal Party member Justin Clancy is on track to be returned for a second term in parliament, based on early election counting.
The veterinarian has won all the booths listed in the first hour of counting following the closure of voting at 6pm on Saturday March 25.
They included the Corowa Public School booth where Mr Clancy attracted 383 of the 807 votes cast and Walla Public where he netted 230 of the 383 ballots lodged.
The first Albury booth result was from Albury North Public School with Mr Clancy drawing 379 and Labor candidate Marcus Rowland 212 out of a total of 899.
IN OTHER NEWS:
In the seat of Murray, where Independent MP Helen Dalton is attempting to see off a challenge from Nationals candidate Peta Betts the early booths were favouring the incumbent.
Edward Public School in Deniliquin went to Mrs Dalton over Ms Betts, who hails from that town.
Similarly in Wagga with existing Independent MP Joe McGirr doing well against rivals from the Liberal and National parties.
