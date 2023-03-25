Lavington's past and future combined to deliver the perfect present on Saturday as the Panthers emphatically beat St Patrick's to clinch their second premiership in three seasons.
Familiar names from previous flag triumphs rolled back the years to deliver on the big stage once again, Ryan Brown charging in to claim four wickets after Sam Harris had lit up Lavington Sports Ground with a run-a-ball 44.
And the next generation of Panthers showed they're ready to take up the mantle, with Jordan Rhodes' hard-working 26 at the top of the order allowing the likes of Oscar Lyons to play with the sort of freedom which carried him to 20 off 16 balls as Lavington pressed down on the accelerator.
Having won the toss and batted first, their 7/223 always looked an imposing target and so it proved with Patties all out for 173.
"We pride ourselves on being able to develop our juniors and raise them through the ranks," captain Dave Tassell said.
"For those two guys who played there today, along with three or four others that are going to transition when our top-age guys start dwindling out, that experience is invaluable."
For all the best-laid plans, executing them in a grand final is easier said than done but Lavington carried out their tactics to the letter.
The watchful play of openers Rhodes and Matt Sharp, in tandem with the class of Chris Galvin, helped them reach 1/74 before Galvin and Harris picked up the pace with a 73-run partnership which led to a position of relative control at 2/147.
St Patrick's hit back with a smattering of wickets but the runs kept flowing through Lyons and Aidan Cook while Jayden Beaumont, Brown and Sam O'Connor collectively added 14 off 12 balls late in the first innings.
"I was really proud of the way we went about scoring," Tassell said.
"That's what we pride ourselves on. We're not going to come out and blaze 75 off the first 16 or 17 overs, we're going to take our time and make sure we set up our innings for our explosive guys at the back.
"I've said that all year and the guys really bought into it, coming from a team where they wanted to really go at the top. If we can build that stability, we always back that we'll be able to cash in at the end and the boys did that.
"Chris Galvin played a massive role because without him, we're 20, 30, 40 runs short."
Galvin crafted his half-century with such guile even the opposition would have begrudgingly appreciated it, scoring all around the ground with an array of shots and running hard between the wickets.
His partnership with Harris began to take the game away from St Patrick's and who knows how many more Harris would have made had he not tried to hit Liam Scammell for a second six in as many deliveries, picking out Ben Jones on the rope.
Scammell picked up four wickets but both he and fellow opener Luke Evans were expensive, while even the usually miserly Tendai Chisoro went at nearly three runs an over.
With 223 runs to play with, Brown came charging in for eight overs straight and left the Patties top order in tatters as he removed Matt Crawshaw, Neil Smith and the dangerous Chisoro for just 17 runs between them.
Tassell bowled unchanged, his 10 overs costing just 16, while Nick Roebuck chipped in with 1-27 but it was Galvin who underlined his status as the man for the big occasion with 4-34 to clean up the lower order.
Scammell's gutsy 77, off 126 balls, restored some Patties pride but the damage had already been done and the required run rate spiralled out of control long before the final wicket fell, Josh Murphy caught by Lyons to give Brown his fourth.
"It's a really balanced attack this year," Tassell said. "In the last couple of years, we've bee really seam-heavy and when Mick Galvin said at the start of the year he wasn't going to play, it was stroke of luck that Nick Roebuck arrived.
"He's been unreal and he's complemented the seamers. Doc (Luke Docherty) was expensive today but he's been red-hot the whole year."
First-year captain Tassell was reluctant to take much credit for the premiership, pointing instead to the collective achievement.
"It's really special," he said. "I had a lot of help from everyone, Soc (O'Connor), Harry (Harris), they're a pretty easy team to captain because a lot of them are experienced and are able to understand the game.
"I didn't really do much today; I was just happy to contribute as a player.
"It was more of a relief than anything. I was stressing all week, trying to put on a brave face and I'm really proud of everyone."
"We probably weren't thought about in the top three or four of the comp until it got to around Christmas.
"Everyone was surprised we were there - but we weren't.
"We grew as a team throughout the year and after we lost to St Pat's, we really gelled and came together.
"Everyone understood the game plan and we were really confident coming into today that we were going to get the job done."
Michael Galvin, who starred in Lavington's 2020/21 premiership, was a non-playing coach this season.
"It's such a fantastic, competitive group of boys who want to win every week and they don't need a lot of coaching in the traditional sense," Galvin said. "To play a tiny part in that is really satisfying.
"We started training at the end of June and the six blokes there were six of the core blokes that were here today in the A-grade. We had a really long pre-season for those blokes that cracked in and did it and they're a really deserving group of players.
"The hardest part of the gig this year has been trying to manage all the young fellas. There's probably two or three that missed out today who really deserved to be part of it as well.
"For Sam O'Connor, Sam Harris and Ryan Brown to get their fourth premiership and for Oscar Lyons and Jordan Rhodes to get their first is really satisfying for all sorts of reasons."
This was Lavington's fifth grand final appearance and third flag in seven years, but for St Patrick's, the premiership drought stretching back to 2010/11 goes on.
