The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News
Nsw Election

Incumbent Helen Dalton retains top job as Murray's Macquarie Street representative

AW
By Allan Wilson
Updated March 25 2023 - 11:19pm, first published 10:15pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ms Dalton pictured being congratulated by supporter Stephanie Dickie shortly after the result was called. Picture Allan Wilson

The election result for Murray has been called, with Helen Dalton retaining the seat.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AW

Allan Wilson

Journalist

I'm a journalist with over three years experience. Have previously worked for Tumut, Temora and Lake Cargelligo. Send me your news tips at allan.wilson@areanews.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.