LIBERAL Party member Justin Clancy has easily won a second term as Albury's MP, but he will no longer be a part of government after the Labor Party triumphed in the NSW election.
The veterinarian drew more than 50 per cent of the vote after counting at 32 of the 38 polling stations across the electorate which extends from Mulwala to Tumbarumba.
Labor candidate Marcus Rowland has scored 22 per cent of the vote, with the Greens Eli Davern landing 10 per cent and Shooters, Fishers and Farmers contender Peter Sinclair 7.89 per cent.
Mr Clancy told his supporters at Albury's Brady's Railway Hotel that the win was humbling and he was grateful to be able to serve another four years.
"We will driving to make sure that we as a Liberal Party are firstly holding the new government to account and I wish the new government well because at the end of the day if the government does well, the state does well, your community, does well," Mr Clancy said.
He later told The Border Mail he believed voters had rewarded him for his passion and record over the past four years.
Mr Clancy paid tribute to his party leader and outgoing Premier Dominic Perrottet.
"Dom is genuinely a decent person and for me he is someone that spoke very much about a vision for NSW and I would hope that in some way there will be a way for Dom to serve the NSW, or more broadly, the Australian community," he said.
Mr Rowland was delighted with his Labor Party succeeding.
"It's fantastic," he said.
"It's so exciting that for the first time in over a decade teachers will be heard, nurses will be recognised, firefighters will be listened to, police can start improving on their salary negotiations, we can start working on workers' compensation legislation, we can improve rental outcomes for people, we can provide the funds for domestic violence victims.
"it's just incredible what we're going to be able to achieve."
