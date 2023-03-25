The Border Mail
Albury MP Justin Clancy returned but will be on Opposition bench

Anthony Bunn
By Anthony Bunn
Updated March 25 2023 - 10:55pm, first published 10:50pm
Justin Clancy with his wife Tabitha and their children Seamus, Xavier and Natalie at his election night party at Brady's Railway Hotel. Picture by James Wiltshire

LIBERAL Party member Justin Clancy has easily won a second term as Albury's MP, but he will no longer be a part of government after the Labor Party triumphed in the NSW election.

Journalist

Local News

