Police partnership pays tremendous dividends for community safety

Criminals aren't interested in a state border, only how easy it is to prey on their victims.
Go through the court lists over a few months and you will see the same names crop up time and time again.
But each list - for the Albury and Wodonga courts - are not mutually exclusive.
One day someone will front Albury Local Court, then soon enough they'll have matters in the Wodonga Magistrate's Court.
And it's certainly not so rare for them to have matters before each court around the same time.
That fact is something our police services on either side of the Border know all too well.
They realise that the scope of any investigation or of campaigns to effectively prevent or deter crime requires knowing what's happening in that bigger picture.
In recent times, for example, there have been cases where someone begins their offending, for example, in Wodonga by perhaps stealing a car and speeding off from police.
Before long they've crossed the Murray River and are continuing to offend, using the vehicle as they go on a burglary spree before dumping and even burning the car on the northern reaches of Albury.
That's just a hypothetical example, of course, but also one that closely resembles real-life crimes that our police and ultimately judicial systems have had to address.
Close collaboration is a day-to-day requirement for our police service, so to hear they are using that contact to address a rise in opportunistic theft is extremely welcome.
Their approach, revealed this week, involves using that close working relationship to ensure they are aware of crimes committed outside their jurisdictions, given the possible links back to their own patches.
Residential burglaries and motor vehicle crime are of particular concern.
And a whole host of strategies are being used - everything from keeping a close watch on people of interest to a similar close watch on areas where crimes are committed.
Sharing that information then becomes a vitally important tool in preventing further crime.
It's a partnership that pays tremendous dividends for the safety of our broader community.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.