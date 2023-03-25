The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Female driver dies in crash on Murray Valley Highway at Yarrawonga

Beau Greenway
By Beau Greenway
Updated March 26 2023 - 8:07am, first published 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A woman has died in a two-vehicle crash on the Murray Valley Highway at Yarrawonga on Saturday, March 25.

The death of a woman in a two-vehicle crash on the Murray Valley Highway at Yarrawonga on Saturday, March 25, is being investigated by police.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Beau Greenway

Beau Greenway

Journalist

I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.