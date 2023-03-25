The death of a woman in a two-vehicle crash on the Murray Valley Highway at Yarrawonga on Saturday, March 25, is being investigated by police.
Wangaratta Highway Patrol officers responded to the crash about 11.20am where it is understood two vehicles collided.
The female driver of one of the vehicles died at the scene, while her male passenger was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.
IN OTHER NEWS:
A Victoria Police spokesperson said the female driver of the second vehicle sustained minor injuries and was treated at the scene.
"The exact circumstances surrounding the crash are yet to be determined and investigations remain ongoing," the spokesperson said.
The Murray Valley Highway was closed in both directions between Keenans and Botts roads.
Anyone who witnessed the crash or has dashcam footage is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report online at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.