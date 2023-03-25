Liam Scammell gave credit to Lavington amid the crushing disappointment of Saturday's grand final loss.
The St Patrick's coach tried to drag his team back from an impossible position at 4/27, chasing 224, but his stoic 77 was in vain as the Panthers won by 50 runs.
"It's a tough one," Scammell admitted.
"Well done to the Lavi boys, they had a really clear plan with how they were going to approach the game.
"They obviously wanted to see off the new ball and they weren't too concerned about their run-rate.
"They thought they were going to be able to catch up, that was clearly their plan and they were able to execute it so credit to them.
"Chris Galvin did a great job, as did Sam Harris, so credit to Lavi.
"They played a good game and when you've got a bowling attack like they do and they go and make their second-highest score for the year, credit to them."
Scammell walked to the middle with St Patrick's 2/17 after losing openers Matt Crawshaw and Neil Smith cheaply, with Mitch O'Brien and Tendai Chisoro heading back to the sheds moments later.
"You want to get off to a good start and we got into a little bit of a hole," Scammell said.
"You try to bring it back from there but we weren't able to do that."
Scammell faced 126 balls during a draining stay in the middle, hitting nine boundaries.
"I just wanted to try to take it deep," Scammell said.
"Kilbs (Angus Kilby) and Evo (Luke Evans) are super finishers, even if we did need eight or nine an over, those sort of guys are able to do it so I just tried to get us into a spot where we could do that.
"But having said that, it's tough to do. Lavi bowled well and they got the job done."
"Sometimes you've got to lose one to win one.
"I'm incredibly proud of our group and the club at large, to win a club championship, C2 won, the 16s won, so there's been a lot of success, we're building and we'll keep chasing an A-grade flag.
"We'll use this as motivation, no doubt.
"We're very motivated to win an A-grade flag so we'll keep chasing."
