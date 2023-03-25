The Border Mail
Bandits' Jamir Coleman scores 30 points in 80-70 win over Hills in NBL1

Andrew Moir
By Andrew Moir
Updated March 26 2023 - 11:59am, first published 10:16am
Bandits' import Mike Parks shoots over his opponent on the way to 19 points in the 10-point win over Sydney outfit Hills on Saturday night, March 25. Picture by James Wiltshire

Bandits' import Jamir Coleman proved the difference with 30 points in the home win over Hills in National Basketball League1 on Saturday night, March 25.

