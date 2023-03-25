Bandits' import Jamir Coleman proved the difference with 30 points in the home win over Hills in National Basketball League1 on Saturday night, March 25.
The visitors had no answer to Coleman, who also clocked up 11 rebounds in the 80-70 victory.
Club president Luke Smith suggested Coleman would be both a workhorse and entertainer, which is rare, but he's matching the hype.
He was well supported by fellow US import Mike Parks, who snared 19 points and 15 rebounds, while Shaq Maharaj chipped in with 16 and eight respectively.
Meanwhile, the Bandits women continued their undefeated streak.
The East conference champions hammered Hills 101-53.
"I was pretty happy for three and a half quarters, we dropped away at the end, which I wasn't happy with," coach Matt Paps revealed.
I was pretty happy for three and a half quarters, we dropped away at the end, which I wasn't happy with. If we want to push for championships, you've got to be focused on every moment .... it's not a big issue, but it had to be addressed.- Bandits' coach Matt Paps
"If we want to push for championships, you've got to be focused on every moment, the score's got nothing to do with it, it's how we let them score at the end, it's not a big issue, but it had to be addressed."
Captain Brodie Theodore posted 26 points, while Emma Mahady (23) and Liz Murphy (21) were also terrific.
"Lizzy was exceptional, for a 16-year-old in only her third game, she's doing great," Paps added.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Both teams will play their first away games on Saturday, April 1, when they face Sydney club Inner West.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.