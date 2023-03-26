Voters have clearly backed an upgrade to Albury's hospital rather than a greenfields site, with the strongest voice for a new medical hub finishing last in Saturday's NSW election for Albury.
Sustainable Australia Party candidate Ross Hamilton had only received 2.38 per cent of the vote by the close of counting on Saturday night, the lowest primary tally for the seven candidates.
"Obviously I put my name forward to give voters an option and voters have rejected a greenfields site," Mr Hamilton said.
"The fundamental feature of democracy is we get exactly what we vote for, so good luck with the brownfields redevelopment."
"In years to come when our hospital is overwhelmed and the sick are being turned away I hope there's a plaque somewhere around to whom we can thank for this outcome, so Albury can never forget Clancy of the overflow," he said.
The overall result on Saturday means an incoming Labor government will have responsibility for delivering a $558 million hospital expansion promised by NSW Liberal Premier Dominic Perrottet and his Victorian Labor counterpart Daniel Andrews in October.
Mr Rowland said on the night of Saturday March 25 he would now be aiming to "lock in" community forums after speaking to Mr Park.
"I would hope (they would be) as soon as possible but I need to speak to Ryan before I can commit to anything," Mr Rowland said.
Mr Rowland has told Mr Park the Border public deserves better healthcare and the Albury Wodonga Health board needs support and consultation should complement those points.
"He's taken that fully onboard and he's fully open to those ideas because he understands I am on the ground here and I've been able to speak to him on behalf of the people of Albury," Mr Rowland said.
He hoped having state Labor governments either side of the Murray River would be a positive for the project.
Mr Clancy said he wanted to see construction on the expansion at Albury hospital "well underway" before the next election in March 2027, adding "we know full well the needs that exist".
"Health is such an important issue for our community," Mr Clancy said.
"It is also with Albury Wodonga Health a highly complex, a highly nuanced health system that requires two health departments and two governments to be working together.
"I hope that the incoming government is fully informed about those complexities and challenges and works well with the Victorian government to drive positive outcomes for our community."
Mr Clancy said he aided progress on the hospital over the past four years.
"When I first came in 2019 the planning at that stage didn't even include a car park....and that was the message that was being given at the local level to the two state governments," he said.
"From that point we've been able to drive forward a new inter-governmental agreement, a significant level of funding for infrastructure and importantly a recognition and a focus by the two governments on Albury Wodonga Health."
Mr Hamilton, who scored seven per cent of the vote in the last Albury election, plans not to run for election for at least 10 years.
"I'm probably better off being a professor than a politician," the osteopath said.
