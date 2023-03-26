The Border Mail
Ovens and Murray league board to tackle Wangaratta salary cap fallout

Andrew Moir
Andrew Moir
Updated March 26 2023 - 1:45pm, first published 12:02pm
Isaac Muller was one of Albury's standouts in the club's practice match against East Keilor on Saturday, March 25. Picture by James Wiltshire

The Ovens and Murray Football Netball League board will hold one of its most important meetings on Monday, March 27.

