The Ovens and Murray Football Netball League board will hold one of its most important meetings on Monday, March 27.
The board will discuss whether Wangaratta should be stripped of its 2022 premiership after breaking the $125,000 salary cap.
The history-making issue has split the league.
Some feel the league must send the strongest message that breaching the cap is a non-negotiable and the Pies must be stripped of the title, while others feel the sanctions already handed down by AFL North East Border's independent disciplinary committee, including a $28,000 fine, are severe enough.
The Border Mail has also spoken privately with a number of players from other clubs not involved in the grand final and they don't have a strong feeling either way, given they're focused on the upcoming season.
Wangaratta toppled Yarrawonga in a three-point thriller at Lavington Sportsground.
The Pies self-reported an overpayment due to an administrative error in December, 2022 and fully co-operated with the integrity officer through the review.
Whatever the league decides, it's desperate to have the issue completed as soon as possible to allow the build-up to Saturday's standalone season-opener between Lavington and Wodonga to capture the limelight.
Meanwhile, most clubs wrapped up their pre-season games on Saturday, March 25.
Albury hosted Essendon District Football League outfit East Keilor.
The Tigers were missing at least four senior players, including Elliott Powell and Jeff Garlett.
"Typically those Melbourne sides play on small grounds, so the physicality side of it was a good test for us and we got through relatively unscathed," co-coach Anthony Miles suggested.
Ruck Isaac Muller and forward Jacob Conlan were the Tigers' best.
Typically those Melbourne sides play on small grounds, so the physicality side of it was a good test for us.- Anthony Miles
The Tigers are away to Yarrawonga in round one on Easter Sunday, April 9.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.