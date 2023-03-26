Willow Park came alive on Sunday, March 26, to the sound of cheers and raucous fun as 1000 people got into the spirit of Colour Frenzy's fundraising fun run.
Event organiser Clayton Bielby said the group had held more than 80 fun runs across Australia in 26 places with about 100,000 people taking part - yesterday was Wodonga's turn.
"Our aim for each event is $5000 which goes across across many charities, with a focus on animal rescue helpers, but it wasn't just for animal rescues with this one because we were working with a few different charities including the scouts," Mr Bielby said.
"We had a 1.25-kilometre track and kids and their families can do one, two, three or four loops. They start and finish at the same spot and they can do several loops if they want to.
"But if you're disabled, people in wheelchairs, toddlers, they can just do the one loop and still get to all the stations."
Mr Bielby said the group had been organising fun runs for various causes since 2016.
"We also raise money for our charity groups and organizations around the place as well, so this year, we worked with the scouts group, and a couple other smaller charities in Wodonga," he said.
"The day was brilliant, and the weather held off for us, so that's always a bonus."
"We had a small marketplace and sausages, we had the sack races and a few other activities for kids before the event. And then we had the actual fun run with five colour stations, two obstacles and the big massive foam station.
"It's very colourful, just colour everywhere, you get some colour when you sign up, and then we also have five colour stations around the track where we have volunteers spraying."
He said the colour powder comprised cornflour and vegetable pigment, was non-toxic, non-allergenic and washed out easily.
Jo Graham said she came from Lavington with her children Braxton and Daphne to attend the event.
"It was a great day of fun with my kids and I was happy to put money towards it because it's for a great cause," she said.
