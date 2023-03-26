The Border Mail
Richmond's Tylar Young impresses in debut win against Adelaide

Andrew Moir
By Andrew Moir
Updated March 26 2023 - 5:51pm, first published 1:23pm
Richmond's Tylar Young (second from right) marks his Adelaide opponent as the action unfolds behind him on Saturday. The Tigers won by 32 points. Picture by Getty Images

It's unreal, it happened so quickly, but it also feels like it's been a long time, the grind I've done with the VFL and uni and work, but it's definitely all worth it. It was surreal, walking out on the ground and doing 360s, thinking, 'wow, I'm actually here'.

- Richmond's first-gamer Tylar Young

Richmond's Tylar Young says a moment following the win over Adelaide was the standout memory of his AFL debut on Saturday, March 25.

Sports Journalist

