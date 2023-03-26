It's unreal, it happened so quickly, but it also feels like it's been a long time, the grind I've done with the VFL and uni and work, but it's definitely all worth it. It was surreal, walking out on the ground and doing 360s, thinking, 'wow, I'm actually here'.- Richmond's first-gamer Tylar Young
Richmond's Tylar Young says a moment following the win over Adelaide was the standout memory of his AFL debut on Saturday, March 25.
Young had a solid first game in the 32-point win over the Crows in front of 38,492 spectators at Adelaide Oval.
"Probably just after the game when we were walking off and looking around at the crowd and all the noise, going, 'well, I actually got here', knowing we'd won and I'd actually played a game of AFL'," he replied when quizzed on the most unforgettable moment.
The 24-year-old returned to football just four years ago at North Albury after injuries forced him out of the sport as a teenager.
Given 2020 was a COVID writeoff and the following VFL season also shortened, it makes the rapid journey of the 196cm, 94kg defender even more remarkable.
"It was definitely quicker than the VFL, but I didn't feel out of place."
Young had five disposals, all kicks, as he rotated through the Crows' forward line stars, including Taylor Walker.
And it was a tackle on the home team's big-name forward in the final quarter, after the Crows had slashed the half-time deficit of 45 points to just one in that term, which proved his playing highlight.
"That tackle at the end there on Tex (Walker), that was pretty cool," he revealed.
"Signing the song in the rooms, the Gatorade shower, just seeing mum and dad with the jumper presentation, it (the jumper presentation) probably wasn't emotional, more exciting, but for dad (Darryl) and mum (Jen) definitely, I could see dad had a few tears."
Former Richmond player Paul Bulluss (97 games) presented Young with his jumper prior to the match after he also debuted in Adelaide, almost 30 years ago to the day.
It was also the Tigers' first win after the opening round draw against Carlton and coach Damien Hardwick congratulated him after helping restrict the Crows to 76 points.
"He said, 'well done, did the basics well, we'll look through the vision and look at what we can improve on and go again'," Young explained.
"I can't wait to hopefully notch a few more games and keep living the dream."
The Tigers face Collingwood in a Friday night, March 31, blockbuster at the MCG in front of, potentially, around 90,000 fans.
Unfortunately, it was a tough day for another O and M product.
Adelaide's Paddy Parnell was subbed out of the game due to concussion after a sling tackle in the first quarter by Nathan Broad.
Parnell, an Albury Tigers' product and immensely popular figure at the club, remained down for several minutes until he was helped off.
