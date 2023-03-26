ALBURY MP Justin Clancy says a failure by the Coalition government to "fully focus" on the citizens of NSW had contributed to it losing office.
The Liberal politician said his government was prey to the natural cycle of politics after being in power for three terms but it was also apparent it had lost its way at times.
"There were times, probably over the past 12 to 18 months, where the focus wasn't fully on the people of NSW," Mr Clancy said.
As an example he cited the appointment of former deputy premier John Barilaro to be a trade commissioner in New York which became the focus of a parliamentary inquiry which likened the process around the $500,000 post to "jobs for the boys".
Mr Clancy also said the NSW party had not learnt lessons from messy preselection processes at the federal election last year and they spilled into the state arena.
In thanking supporters at Albury's Brady's Railway Hotel, Mr Clancy lauded his family, particularly son Seamus, 10, who had a life-saving bone marrow transplant in Melbourne last year.
"To go through that, to have our little man here now, you cannot do that without the love and support of your family," Mr Clancy said.
IN OTHER NEWS:
"It's been a pretty big journey in that regard, so I'm deeply grateful for that."
Mr Clancy said he would be holding the new Labor government to account but also wished it well.
At Thurgoona golf club, Albury Labor candidate Marcus Rowland was celebrating his party's return to power in NSW for the first time since 2011.
He said Labor in government would demonstrate it was committed to regional areas by fulfilling its promises, although with one caveat.
"If we can within the next four years completely do exactly what we said we're going to do, if we don't find more money that wasn't in the budget like we have in the last few weeks, we'll be able to show the people that regional NSW is in great hands," Mr Rowland said.
With 32 of 38 polling booths counted, Mr Clancy has 51.92 per cent of the primary vote and Mr Rowland 22.04 per cent.
That compares to 2019 when Mr Clancy won the seat with 56.77 per cent and Labor had 24.86.
The Shooters, Fishers and Farmers Party drew 7.89 per cent in its Albury debut.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.