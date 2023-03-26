A group of residents from several historic towns have banded together to form a united front to preserve Indigo Shire's heritage in what is believed to be a first for the region.
Beechworth History and Heritage Society president Elizabeth Mason said the group gathered for their first meeting on Thursday at Beechworth's Hotel Nicholas to discuss strategies to "save their towns" from neglect.
She said representatives from Beechworth, Barnawartha, Yackandandah, Chiltern, Rutherglen, Indigo Valley, Wahgunyah and Stanley all shared a common goal - to put pressure on Indigo Shire Council to preserve the past.
"We only have extraordinary intact heritage because the custodians of the past looked after it and prioritised its value," Ms Mason said. "We don't believe our current custodians have that priority.
"There is a growing concern throughout the shire that the council has lost the focus and basis for heritage tourism and instead embraced and shifted their priorities to adventure tourism at the great loss and degradation of other valued and wonderful attractions that are on offer here."
IN OTHER NEWS:
Ms Mason said the first issue to be discussed by the Indigo Shire towns' heritage groups was a push for the council to employ a full-time heritage officer to look at issues as they arise.
"The council says they have a cultural and heritage officer that manages the Burke Museum but that position is nothing to do with a heritage officer who would oversee the planning department who would work right across all departments," she said.
She said another issue the group would focus on is the fate of historic carriages, which many hoped would find a home at the Goods Shed at Beechworth, but is now earmarked for other purposes.
"The carriages were moved very unceremoniously out of our town," she said. "And that's a bit of a thorn in our side in that they've been part of our heritage fabric for over 60 years, and we would love to have been able to have that move with a bit more respect for those carriages and the role they've played.
"They're now on a private property in a shed totally inaccessible to anybody."
Ms Mason said no one from the group had expressed a desire to attend Tuesday night's Indigo Shire Council meeting.
"We've done all that, we're over it, we've been to meetings, they don't listen, they don't listen to the community," she said.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.