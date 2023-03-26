The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

History buff Elizabeth Mason spearheads heritage group in Indigo Shire

TH
By Ted Howes
March 27 2023 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Back row, Fiona Beckett (Barnawartha), Pam Noble (Yackandandah), Ian Burgess (Indigo Valley), Lorraine Lucas and Kerry Bromage (Beechworth), Leigh Privett (Stanley), Lois Hotson (Chiltern), Sue Fenn (Wahgunyah), Bill Hotson (Chiltern), Sandra Johnstone (Wahgunyah), bottom row, Susan Reynolds (Yackandandah), Elizabeth Mason and Sandra Williams (Beechworth). Picture supplied

A group of residents from several historic towns have banded together to form a united front to preserve Indigo Shire's heritage in what is believed to be a first for the region.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TH

Ted Howes

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.