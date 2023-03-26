Murray MP Helen Dalton is hoping for a less vitriolic approach from the NSW government after Labor won power from the Coalition.
The Independent secured a two-party preferred swing of 12.6 per cent against Nationals challenger and Edward River mayor Peta Betts to win a second and final term.
Mrs Dalton won all four booths in Ms Betts hometown of Deniliquin, including the biggest station at the high school, 366 to 232.
"That tells a story, you should be able to win your home ground, although sometimes it's difficult," Mrs Dalton, who hails from north of Griffith, said.
"There's 7000 people there and she's been in the community all her life and you would have thought she would have a strong presence there."
Overall, Mrs Dalton had a primary vote of 48.45 per cent with Ms Betts on 26.34 with both well ahead of Labor hopeful Max Buljubasic on 8.68.
Mrs Dalton, who won Murray from the Nationals in 2019, said she had suffered relentless abuse from the Coalition government since and she hopes a Labor government under its leader Chris Minns will be more constructive.
"I just hope Minns doesn't turn his back on the regions, it would be at his peril if he did," Mrs Dalton said.
Labor winning should result in a Macquarie University study into the links between blue-green algae and motor neurone disease proceeding alongside a demerger of the Murrumbidgee Regional High School in Griffith.
Mrs Dalton wants an inquiry into regional health services to result in a breakaway western Riverina body forming through a split with the existing Murrumbidgee Local Health District.
The former school teacher celebrated her victory on Saturday, March 25, by drinking beer from a shoe belonging to a supporter.
"It was just awful," Mrs Dalton said of the taste.
In the seat of Wagga, Independent Joe McGirr secured a third term with a 7.1 per cent swing.
Dr McGirr had 43.2 per cent of the primaries, ahead of Nat Andrianna Benjamin 14.46, Labor entrant Keryn Foley 13.89 and Liberal rival Julia Ham 12.95.
"I feel very privileged," Dr McGirr said.
"This is the third time re-elected and I think I just feel very humbled that the people have endorsed what we've done, and have confidence in me to provide that leadership to go forward."
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.