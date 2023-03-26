A FORMER high school teacher from the Wollongong area is now central to the outcome of plans for a $558 million expansion of Albury hospital.
Ryan Park is to become NSW Health Minister after the state election on Saturday March 25 saw the Labor Party swept to power following three terms of Coalition government.
Last month in response to a report by the Australia Institute on the widening health gap between metropolitan and rural NSW, Mr Park said it reflected 12 years of neglect by the Liberals and Nationals.
"What is clear is that while the government likes to cut ribbons on shiny new buildings, there is a dire need for additional resources and staff to help address this health crisis," Mr Park said.
As we have regularly chronicled, what is needed on the Border is a new hospital and the beds and medics to service the sick.
Sustainable Australia Party candidate Ross Hamilton, who stood to attract the vote of those wanting an entirely new hospital, has so far netted a mere 772 votes, the lowest of the seven runners and a big drop on the 3335 he recorded in 2019.
From a pragmatic view it is very unlikely that we will see a turnaround on the plan agreed to by the Victorian and NSW premiers in October last year to build on the Albury hospital with services shifted there from Wodonga.
Labor stated last month it would review the hospital masterplan, meet medics, councils, Albury Wodonga Health board members and community groups as well as speak to the Victorian and federal governments.
"Labor will make considered, evidence-based decisions in relation to Albury hospital if we win," Mr Park said in a media release accompanying the review outline.
Now we need a timeframe for when Mr Park will visit Albury and how long he expects the review to take.
As an old teacher, he should know the importance of engagement and that a lack of information leaves those wanting to learn frustrated.
