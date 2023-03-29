It's been six months since Chiltern's historic grand final win. But the time for the Swans to bask in the glory is over and they face a stiff test for their season opener against Beechworth on Saturday when they will unfurl their premiership flag. This year the Swans will be the hunted and there is a lot of quality in the chasing pack with more than half-a-dozen sides capable of playing finals. BRENT GODDE provides his early season predictions.
Coach: Brad Hibberson
Last year: Premiers (16-2)
Gains: John Pratt (CDHBU), John Spencer (Brock-Burrum), Braiden Young (season off), Connor Garside (Pine Rivers), Matt Swindells (Kilmore)
Losses: Nick Bracher (Wodonga Raiders), Tom Bracher (Richmond VFL), Michael McWilliams (Culcairn), Ethan Boxall (injured), Rhys Ritchie (Pascoe Vale), Kyle Magee (season off)
Prospects: Defending premier who will have to defy history to claim back-to-back flags with Thurgoona (2016-17) the only club to achieve the feat in the past 15-years. Luke Brookes is replaced at the helm by Brad Hibberson who won't have as strong a list at his disposal. Nick and Tom Bracher will be hard to replace but Hibberson's biggest concern is covering the huge loss of forward Ethan Boxall. Boxall was the premier forward in the competition last year, highlighted by taking out the league's leading goalkicker. While the Swans remain a flag threat, have they got the hunger that was such a big driving force behind their success last year? Only time will tell.
Prediction: Third
Coach: Jack Neil
Last year: Runner-up (15-3)
Gains: Mitchell Paton (Federal), Noah Attree (Jindera), Connor Wilson (Federal), Mitchell Harris (Corryong), Jake Croucher (Wodonga Raiders), Luke Bosse (Katunga), Max Bennett (Mansfield), Brandon Turner (Caulfield Bears)
Losses: Nick Beattie (Wodonga), Mitchell Damm (Yackandandah), Declan Carmody (Wodonga Raiders), Jason Bartel (Cudgewa), Caleb Simmonds (Jindera)
Prospects: The perennial powerhouse last missed finals in 2006 and look well poised to extend its enviable finals streak. The departure of Nick Beattie and Jason Bartel robs the Hawks of plenty of experience and two of their most dangerous forwards. However, the return of Mitch Paton could go a long way to covering Beattie's departure if the injury-riddled key-forward can get fit and firing. High-profile recruit Connor Newnham missed a large chunk of last season with a knee injury and is simply a match-winner when up and about and will have a huge say in how far the Hawks progress when the whips are cracking in September.
Prediction: Runner-up
Co-coaches: Brayden Carey and Tom Cartledge
Last year: Third (15-3)
Gains: Jordan Eaton, Degan Dolny, Liam Eaton (Myrtleford), Peter Jeffries (Corryong), Billy O'Meara (Wang Rovers), Alek Tsardakis (Montmorency), Tristan Stead (Greensborough)
Losses: Patrick McCarthy (Eastlake), Dayne Carey (Cudgewa)
Prospects: The Bushrangers proved to be last season's surprise packets after climbing from second bottom on the ladder, all the way to the preliminary final. They have improved their list further over the off-season with Tristan Stead the pick of the recruits and is a strong bodied midfielder who is dangerous around goal. After getting a taste of finals action last year for the first time since 2010, the Bushies undoubtedly have the list, hunger and motivation to be standing on the premiership dais come September and will take a power of stopping with inspirational coaches Brayden Carey and Tom Cartledge at the helm.
Prediction: Premier
Coach: Damien Jones
Last year: Fourth (12-6)
Gains: Josh Warren-Marmo (North Wangaratta), Jacob Ozolins (East Geelong), Luke Vrtacic (North Geelong)
Losses: Elliott Powell (Albury), Nick Hynes and Joel Heiner (Wodonga), Lachlan Netherwood (Mitta United), Dylan Bedford-McDowell (Chapman Valley)
Prospects: The Bombers broke a finals drought stretching back to 2013 last year but face an inevitable slide down the ladder this season considering the quality of the departures including Elliott Powell who was the best midfielder in the competition.
Prediction: Ninth
Coach: Kade Butters
Last year: Fifth (11-7)
Gains: Jarrod Farwell (Henty), Dylan Simpson (Corryong), Chris Smout (Wodonga Raiders), Campbell Nichol (Holbrook), Hayden McKimmie (Federal)
Losses: Tom Haynes, Ben and Tom Gardiner (Wodonga)
Prospects: The Tigers were arguably the club hardest hit by injuries last year and limped into the finals but to their credit nearly produced a huge upset in the elimination final against Dederang-Mt Beauty. The Tigers hopes of remaining a finals force rest on the shoulders of Cam McNeill, Josh Spece and Adam Elias getting back fit and firing from injury riddled seasons. The star trio aren't getting any younger though and are on the wrong side of 30.
Prediction: Sixth
Coach: Luke Hodgkin
Last year: Tenth (4-13)
Gains: Jarrod Hodgkin, Jake Hodgkin (Wodonga Raiders), Jett Smith (Morningside), Dylan Beattie (Ballina), Ethan Redcliffe, Luke Sproule, Max Deegan (Wodonga), Corey Barton (Newtown Condingup), Lachie Netherwood (DMB), Darcy McKimmie (Cudgewa), Louis Miller (Scarborough)
Losses: None
Prospects: Mitta United has easily been the most active club in the recruiting stakes over the summer and you can almost smell the expectation wafting out of the Blues' camp. The return of Jarrod Hodgkin to his junior club was the biggest recruiting coup of the off-season and you would expect the Morris medallist to simply dominate at the lower level of the TDFL. Dylan Beattie, Jake Hodgkin alongside Jett Smith will inject further class while Ethan Redcliffe could top the league goal kicking without surprising. A further bonus for the Mountain Men is a friendly draw playing last season's lesser lights Wodonga Saints, Wahgunyah, Rutherglen and Tallangatta twice which almost guarantees a finals berth. The biggest knock on the Blues' finals credentials is the absence of a recognised ruckman which could haunt them during finals.
Prediction: Third
Co-coaches: Duane Moloney and Jakeb Meyer
Last year: Ninth (7-11)
Gains: James Sammon, Jack Anderson, David Parkin, Stephen Harrison (Beechworth), Chris Oates (Brock-Burrum)
Losses: Jared Lea, Tim Wilson, Adam Enever, James and Matt Tanner, Jayden McCluskey, Mitch Cofield, Tyler Ferraro, Indhi Kotzur
Prospects: The Cats have taken some big hits over the off-season but have some talented juniors to remain competitive.
Prediction: 10th
Coach: Dan Cleary
Last year: Seventh (9-9)
Gains: Charlie Williams, Luke Gerecke, Mark Haydon, Jacob Bruce (RWW), Tom Hyde (Holbrook), Michael White (Wod. Saints), Lachlan Fish (Echuca Utd), Nathan Cook (Billabong Crows), Ewan Hampton (Federals)
Losses: Ben Hunt, Cody Mannagh
Prospects: The return of several premiership players from the Giants should have the Bulldogs back snarling and snapping at the heels of the top-five sides.
Prediction: Seventh
Coach: Darren Holmes
Last year: Sixth (10-8)
Gains: Lee Dale (Mitiamo), Zach Leitch (Wangaratta), Connor Marshall (Rockingham), Bailey Dale (North Albury), Mitchell Damm (KSC), Logan and Josh Martin (Murray Magpies), Jack Miller (Federals), Tom Rowe (Bannockburn)
Losses: Will Donaghey, Tom Dennis (Wodonga Raiders), Joe Rawson (Wodonga), Jay Hillary (Albury), Chad Martin (Bright)
Prospects: The signing of Lee Dale alongside Zach Leitch were two of the biggest of the off-season and should ensure the Roos play finals after the disappointment of missing out last year.
Prediction: Fifth
Coach: Tim Kennedy
Last year: Eighth (7-11)
Gains: Cameron Sheather (Federal)
Losses: Nick Paton, Ryan Lord, Stuart Hunter, Kyle Goodman, Jacob Hill
Prospects: With minimal recruits over the off-season, coach Tim Kennedy will have no other option than to fast track the development of the juniors.
Prediction: Eighth
Coach: Zach Pleming
Last year: 11th (2-16)
Gains: Jack Aumont, Ben Kemp, Jordan Barton, Luke Boothey, Matt Polkinghorne, Jason Hines, Jake Hawkins, Bradley Palipuaminni, Dylan Nowak, Tim Brook, Brendan Smith, Brad Star, Dwayne Kerinaiua
Losses: Jesse Anderson-Clarke, Michael White, Shaun Spooner
Prospects: The Saints have signed more than a dozen recruits and should be a lot more competitive this season.
Prediction: 11th
Coach: Brett Chapman
Last year: 12th
Gains: Harry Dowling, Lachie Conboy, Corbin Mehan, Josh Kemp, Matt Halton, Scott Quarell, Angus Smith, James Flack, Ryan James, Dean Druce, Nash Kusin, Cooper Connell, Jackson Macartney
Losses: Brayden Curran, Alex Wallis, Lachlan McGill, Cooper Bennett
Prospects: The Lions battled a chronic player shortage last year but boast a lot more numbers this season.
Prediction: 12th
