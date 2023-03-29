Prospects: Mitta United has easily been the most active club in the recruiting stakes over the summer and you can almost smell the expectation wafting out of the Blues' camp. The return of Jarrod Hodgkin to his junior club was the biggest recruiting coup of the off-season and you would expect the Morris medallist to simply dominate at the lower level of the TDFL. Dylan Beattie, Jake Hodgkin alongside Jett Smith will inject further class while Ethan Redcliffe could top the league goal kicking without surprising. A further bonus for the Mountain Men is a friendly draw playing last season's lesser lights Wodonga Saints, Wahgunyah, Rutherglen and Tallangatta twice which almost guarantees a finals berth. The biggest knock on the Blues' finals credentials is the absence of a recognised ruckman which could haunt them during finals.