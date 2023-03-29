The Border Mail
Home/Sport/AFL

Tallangatta and district league preview 2023

Brent Godde
By Brent Godde
Updated March 29 2023 - 2:55pm, first published 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben McIntosh, Brad Hibberson, Connor Newnham, Jarrod Hodgkin and Brayden Carey will all be instrumental in how their side fares this season.
Ben McIntosh, Brad Hibberson, Connor Newnham, Jarrod Hodgkin and Brayden Carey will all be instrumental in how their side fares this season.

It's been six months since Chiltern's historic grand final win. But the time for the Swans to bask in the glory is over and they face a stiff test for their season opener against Beechworth on Saturday when they will unfurl their premiership flag. This year the Swans will be the hunted and there is a lot of quality in the chasing pack with more than half-a-dozen sides capable of playing finals. BRENT GODDE provides his early season predictions.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brent Godde

Brent Godde

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.