A car has crashed into a house near Hume Public School in Lavington causing the area, including the school, to be evacuated due to a gas leak.
Detective Chief Inspector Mick Stoltenberg said the crash occurred around 9am this morning.
"In some way, shape or form a motor vehicle has collided with a house which has caused a gas leak," he said.
"The immediate area, including Hume Public School, has been locked down and evacuated.
"A perimeter is now in place and a gas company is currently on the scene, attempting to repair the leak.
"We have every man and their dog out there at the moment, including other emergency services, making sure everyone is safe.
"Our priority is dealing with the scene, and that is what we're doing."
Layton is a journalist at The Border Mail. He is interested in profiles, features, and hard news. If you have a story please reach out to him at layton.holley@austcommunitymedia.com.au
