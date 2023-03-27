The Border Mail
Crash causes Hume Public School to evacuate due to gas leak

By Layton Holley
Updated March 27 2023 - 12:03pm, first published 11:00am
The car that crashed near Hume Public School at 9am this morning. Picture from Facebook

A car has crashed into a house near Hume Public School in Lavington causing the area, including the school, to be evacuated due to a gas leak.

