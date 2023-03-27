Why we keep walking and talking: hundreds turn out for B2B suicide walk

It was nine years on Saturday since Lisa Cartledge's husband Sean took his life.
And as she walked alongside more than 300 other participants at the weekend in the walk she founded in his honour five years ago, Lisa was almost overcome with emotion.
"I wished that my world hadn't changed so that I didn't have to do this," she reflected.
But the further she walked and the more she talked with those who had joined this year's B2B suicide prevention and awareness walk, the more emotional Lisa felt.
"It is a huge honour to listen to other people's stories of loved ones lost or their own mental health issues," she explained.
"That people want to share their stories - and there were many, many sad stories - makes me feel proud, humbled and honoured."
There were a record 320 registrations for the three-day walk from Beechworth to Bright from March 24 to 26.
Since then the local B2B walk, which takes place along the Murray to Mountains Rail Trail, continues to draw participants from the Border, North East and interstate as well as a groundswell of volunteer support from the local community.
The number of walkers who return every year is particularly poignant.
That this walk so clearly provides a safe space for shared camaraderie, support and solace after suicide loss is something Lisa holds dear.
It's also one of the reasons there are now eight accredited mental health first-aiders among the organising committee and support team.
"We are acutely aware of the need to arm ourselves with the right tools and language to support people on the walk who do want to share their stories," Lisa explained.
"While there are some of us with lived experience, we are not professional counsellors and we want to be able to encourage people to tell us about their loved ones or their own mental health journey without stigma or shame.
"The most important thing is to listen; to allow people to speak openly and freely and to assure them that whatever they are feeling, that's okay."
Lisa is grateful to the bus companies (Dyson's and Wangaratta Coachlines) who worked together to support walkers and return them to cars each day - a show of solidarity that ensured this year's event ran like a "well-oiled machine".
Rotary and Lions clubs came on board with catering for lunches and big-hearted community members baked good old-fashioned country fare for morning teas.
The level of local volunteer support is testament to the place this event holds in the community's heart, according to Lisa.
It only strengthens the resolve to "keep your head high and keep on walking".
