Justin Clancy leads all Albury voting booths counted in NSW election

Beau Greenway
By Beau Greenway
March 28 2023 - 3:00am
Justin Clancy and Marcus Rowland chatting at Thurgoona Community Centre on Saturday. Mr Clancy finished with 545 votes at the booth. Picture by Ash Smith

Returned Albury MP Justin Clancy has topped every booth so far counted in the electorate.

