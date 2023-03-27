Returned Albury MP Justin Clancy has topped every booth so far counted in the electorate.
Initial tallies from 34 of 38 booths finalised by the NSW Electoral Commission on Monday, March 27, had Mr Clancy ahead of Labor's Marcus Rowland in each location.
Mr Clancy secured 3156 and 1580 from the North Albury and Corowa early polling centres, with 1379 and 753 for Mr Rowland.
The Liberal MP received 927 votes at Thurgoona Public School to Mr Rowland's 467, while Albury Public School delivered another 869 votes, compared to 382 for the Labor hopeful.
Five votes separated the pair at Tumbarumba High School with 195 to Mr Clancy and 190 to Mr Rowland.
IN OTHER NEWS:
As of 5pm on Monday, March 27, Mr Clancy had 22,085 formal votes, 52.68 per cent of the total, ahead of Mr Rowland with 9456 and Greens candidate Eli Davern on 4024.
With 67.8 per cent counted, but early voting still to be finalised, a 0.1 per cent swing was in favour of Mr Clancy in the preference count, but the Liberal had lost four per cent from his 2019 victory.
Labor had a -2.3 per cent swing, while Sustainable Australia Party's Ross Hamilton went backwards by 4.6 per cent. Shooters, Fishers and Farmers' Peter Sinclair was the biggest mover with a 7.8 per cent swing.
In Murray, Independent Helen Dalton's tally had risen to 13,329.
All but two of the electorate's 52 booths are in her favour, with Hay Memorial Hall the highest total with 655, while Griffith East and Griffith North public schools saw her pick up 584 and 585 votes, respectively.
Nationals' Peta Betts polled 152 votes to Ms Dalton's 47 at Euston Public School and won Coleambally Central School, 216-165.
With 48.3 per cent of votes counted, Ms Dalton had a swing of 12.6 per cent.
Meanwhile, Albury High School student Kate Washington was retained as Port Stephens MP.
With more than 70 per cent of votes tallied, the Labor representative had achieved a 16.4 per cent swing.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.