Upper House Candidate Dr Amanda Cohn a strong supporter of an-all new hospital

By Sophie Else
Updated March 27 2023 - 8:02pm, first published 6:00pm
Newly elected Upper House Greens MP Amanda Cohn has reaffirmed her commitment to achieving better public health outcomes for people right across the Albury region. Pictures by James Wiltshire

An all-new public hospital for Albury might still be possible with the change in government in NSW, a key public health advocacy group says.

