An all-new public hospital for Albury might still be possible with the change in government in NSW, a key public health advocacy group says.
The Border Medical Association said that with Labor now in government, "it may also reopen the doors to federal involvement to secure a new hospital".
The association said it was also encouraging that incoming NSW Health Minister Ryan Park had a "commitment to reviewing and hearing the concerns of the clinicians of the community".
The association is a strong supporter of an-all new hospital being built on a greenfield site, rather than the $558 million Albury hospital upgrade plan announced by the NSW and Victorian governments in late October.
NSW and Victoria will each invest $225 million under that plan, adding to $108 million already invested by the NSW and federal governments towards the project.
An association spokesperson said NSW Labor "brings a change in approach" given that the "ears and ears" of the previous Liberal-National government "were closed to what our community really needed".
The association said Mr Park's commitment ensured the planning and funding for the hospital project were appropriate for the community's needs, rather than being based on politics.
"The issue is still bubbling in our community and that is thanks to the hard work of Better Border Health and the advocacy of the Wodonga Council," the spokesperson said.
The association also said it was "excited" by the election of former Albury councillor Amanda Cohn to the NSW Upper House as a member of the Greens.
It said it hoped returned Liberal MP Justin Clancy "may now be more vocal now that he is unshackled given his party is in opposition".
"We know that we need a new hospital and that the commitment made is anything but, with the shortsighted announcement most likely to leave us cap in hand begging for more well into the next decade".
Dr Cohn said she was "excited and honoured" to be elected to the Upper House, from where she hoped to hold the new government to account. "Particularly with my background as a GP, I'm very passionate about improving access to health care," she said.
Dr Cohn said she was looking forward to addressing the hospital issue and "how we can get the best outcome for our community".
"As both a member of Parliament and someone who has been a part of the medical community and local government here in Albury, I think I have a lot to contribute to that review to get the best outcome for Albury-Wodonga," she said.
My Clancy said he would continue to advocate for Albury Wodonga Health as "an absolute priority".
"When I came into Parliament in 2019 a master plan did not even exist for Albury Wodonga Health," he said.
MORE ELECTION NEWS:
"Since that time we have seen a new intergovernmental agreement that is the foundational document for Albury Wodonga Health.
"We have seen a significant investment in health infrastructure and we've seen two state health departments and two governments come into alignment when it comes to health infrastructure for Albury Wodonga Health."
The association said its concerns were valid "and the spin provided has not been reassuring" as this "has only heightened our concerns that politics trumped planning".
"We believe we still need to advocate to the incoming government on what our community sorely needs."
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.