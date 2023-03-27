A Border MP wants the cost of household batteries cut to make solar energy an affordable, realistic option for households.
Indi independent MP Helen Haines said she had decided to introduce a Bill to federal Parliament on Monday to reduce the cost of batteries, as part of an effort to reduce both household power bills and emissions.
The Cheaper Home Batteries Bill 2023 would amend the Renewable Electricity Act 2000 to include home batteries in the Small-Scale Renewable Energy Scheme, which has the role of reducing the cost of solar panels.
IN OTHER NEWS:
"Thirty per cent of Australian households have solar panels, but just 1.4 per cent have home batteries to store this renewable energy," she said.
Dr Haine said the plan, was budgeted at $3.6 million, would reduced stress on the electricity grid, provide energy resilience to help households take practical action.
"It should be a no-brainer for the government to provide that extra help so households can afford them."
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.