An established Border chef will pay homage to the cuisine that inspired him to pursue a career in hospitality with the opening of a new restaurant.
Indian-born Rommy Gill, owner of popular Albury cafe The Proprietor, will launch Table 451 on Dean Street on Wednesday, March 29, where he will put his spin on some favourite Australian dishes.
Mr Gill moved to Australia in 2006 to study accounting, but discovered a passion for cooking and hasn't looked back.
The past 18 years has seen him gain experience with a variety of cuisines.
He expected Table 451's signature burgers, served in garlic naan flat bread, to be a popular choice.
"We will be offering the famous Australian cuisine with a little, unique twist to it," Mr Gill said.
"We'll offer lots of unique options to cater for dietary requirements and allergies.
"There will be a wide range of meals for vegan and vegetarian diners.
"It will be an extensive dessert menu as well and we'll be offering gluten free waffles, which not many other places do.
"I've worked in restaurants in Sydney and I've been running The Proprietor in Albury for the last nine years. It's the same sort of cuisine, except it's more focused on breakfast."
IN OTHER NEWS:
Table 451, situated on 451 Dean Street, has taken over from Mr Gill's former eatery Cafe Dalchini, which opened in 2018 and offered Indian fusion.
"The reason I'm rebranding from Dalchini is because during the COVID period, we picked up a lot of takeaway trade, but it stayed like that," he said.
"We've kept the staff on from Cafe Dalchini and we'll be adding three or four more to the team."
Mr Gill said the restaurant's location opposite Regent Cinemas was an advantage.
"Diners can come before they see a movie or afterwards and catch up," he said.
"It's going to be a family restaurant. Everyone is welcome."
Albury artist Stephanie Jakovac has painted a mural on the back wall of the restaurant of native Australian animals gathered around a table for a meal alongside the Murray River.
Table 451 will open from 12pm to 2.30pm for lunch Wednesday to Friday, while dinner service is from 5.30pm to 9.30pm on Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday and 5.30pm to 10pm on Friday and Saturday.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.