Woman who drove with a 0.405 reading 'could have died' from alcohol toxicity

A North Albury drink-driver who blew a reading eight times the legal limit could easily have died from the toxicity caused by so much alcohol in her system.
That was the dire scenario painted by magistrate Sally McLaughlin when Bianca Bicsak fronted Albury Local Court on Monday, March 27.
She pointed to how members of the public called police out of concern for Bicsak's behaviour behind the wheel of her maroon Mitsubishi Lancer back on Australia Day, January 26.
Police who pulled her over in Yarramba Crescent, North Albury, immediately noticed she was "well-affected by alcohol".
After initially refusing to leave her car and becoming argumentative with the Highway Patrol officer - she asked to be left alone so she could go home - Bicsak submitted to a preliminary breath test.
That failed, she was arrested so she could be taken to the Albury police station.
The result of that test, the court heard, was even more clear-cut - Bicsak blew a reading of 0.405.
Despite a reading of such magnitude that Ms McLaughlin described it as one of the highest she had ever seen, Bicsak insisted to police all she had drunk were five glasses of white wine - topped-up with a packet of chips.
She had gone out to buy cigarettes.
"People die with concentrations of alcohol in their system at that level," she said.
However, Ms McLaughlin said it was in Bicsak's favour that this was her first-ever traffic offence at 38 after two decades of holding a driver's licence.
Defence lawyer Eva Medcraft said the offending was "extremely out-of-character" for her client, though it clearly was a "very high reading".
Ms Medcraft initially asked that Bicsak avoid a conviction because of her previous good record, a submission that Ms McLaughlin rejected.
"You were driving with an incredibly high concentration of alcohol in your system," she told Bicsak, on convicting and fining her $1900, placing her on a 12-month community corrections order and disqualifying her from driving for six months.
