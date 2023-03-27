Men charged after $190k cash found inside van stopped on highway

Two men have been charged after police seized almost $190,000 in cash during a vehicle stop in the Riverina last week.
Officers attached to Albury Highway Patrol stopped a white Toyota Hiace van on the Hume Highway at Holbrook about 11.55pm on Thursday after the way it was allegedly being driven caught officers' attention.
After speaking with the driver, a 22-year-old man, officers searched the van.
Police said more than $189,000 was found in a shopping bag behind the driver's seat.
Both men were arrested and taken to Albury police station, where they were each charged with one count of recklessly dealing with the proceeds of general crime.
The men appeared in Albury Local Court on Friday, March 24, where they were formally refused bail to appear before the same court on Monday, March 27.
The younger of the two men has since been granted conditional bail to appear in the Albury Local Court on April 12.
Andrew grew up in the western Riverina town of Hay and has strong ties to the region. He is a former DA journo who has a passion for breaking news and has covered everything from council and politics to crime and court.
