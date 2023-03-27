Two people have been charged after police seized almost $190,000 in cash during a vehicle stop at Holbrook.
Albury Highway Patrol stopped a white Toyota Hiace van on the Hume Highway about 11.55pm on Thursday after the way it was allegedly being driven caught officers' attention.
After speaking with the driver, a 22-year-old woman, officers searched the van.
Police said more than $189,000 was found in a shopping bag behind the driver's seat.
A man and a woman were arrested and taken to Albury police station, where they were each charged with one count of recklessly dealing with the proceeds of general crime.
They appeared in Albury Local Court on Friday, where they were formally refused bail to appear before the same court yesterday.
Maoqi Wang appeared via a link from Junee jail while Yun Zhang appeared from the Albury police station dock. They were both granted bail to live at addresses in Sydney.
They are due to appear in court again on April 12.
Andrew grew up in the western Riverina town of Hay and has strong ties to the region. He is a former DA journo who has a passion for breaking news and has covered everything from council and politics to crime and court.
