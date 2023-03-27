Albury Racing Club chief Steve Hetherton says a focus on a quality experience for racegoers on Albury Gold Cup day and not quantity is reaping dividends for the club.
An official crowd of 11,052 attended last Friday's meeting.
It is the biggest crowd under Hetherton's tenure since being appointed chief executive officer in November 2018.
"The club has changed its mindset from hoping to attract the biggest crowd possible," Hetherton said.
"Instead we are focussed on providing a race day experience that is more enjoyable for everybody that supports us.
"People don't want to spend their day in queue's, lining up to get in, at the bar and food outlets.
"We pride ourselves on making the day enjoyable and it seems to be working and the club is reaping the benefits financially as well.
"We feel it's a lot easier to get people to come back each year than trying to attract new people and that is our focus."
Hetherton was thrilled with the attendance as the big crowd witnessed the Rob Hickmott-trained Beltoro score by more than four lengths in one of the most arrogant wins in cup history.
"It was an outstanding result for the club and we were hoping to marginally increase on last year's crowd which we were able to achieve," he said.
"We were blessed with perfect weather which always determines how big of a crowd you get.
"We made some significant investments in areas where we thought would be popular with the crowd including the performance of Forever Queen which proved successful.
"Like I said previously, getting a popular entertainment act adds to the atmosphere and experience for racegoers.
"Not only does it help attract the younger racegoers but it was a band that also appeals to most patrons and we wanted to entertain them as well because they have been loyal and supporting the club for a long time."
The cup calcutta held at the Commercial Club on cup eve was the biggest yet with a first prize of $26,000.
Hetherton said it was pleasing from a club perspective to see local trainers win four of the eight races on cup day.
"One of the local trainers commented to me the other day that the talent in local stables is the strongest its been for a long time," Hetherton said.
"And it's hard to argue and highlighted by locals winning four races on cup day.
"Not only it is good for the local trainers but also local owners who invest a bit of money into the sport and are passionate about it."
