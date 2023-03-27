The Border Mail
Albury Racing Club attracts 11,052 racegoers for its premier meeting

Brent Godde
By Brent Godde
Updated March 27 2023 - 4:13pm, first published 4:00pm
An official crowd of 11,052 watched the Rob Hickmott-trained Beltoro win the Albury Gold Cup last Friday. It was the biggest crowd since Steve Hetherton was appointed chief executive officer in 2018. Picture by Ash Smith

Albury Racing Club chief Steve Hetherton says a focus on a quality experience for racegoers on Albury Gold Cup day and not quantity is reaping dividends for the club.

