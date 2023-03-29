Perched for picture perfect panoramas | House of the Week | Bethanga

4 BED | 2 BATH | 7 CAR
If water views and sunsets are some of the boxes you need to tick for your dream home then Bethanga is beckoning.
This home on 22 acres in Lake Road, just three kilometres from the Bethanga township, has rural lifestyle written all over it.
"One of the standout features of this property is its location overlooking Lake Hume. It's not right on the lake, but it's only over the road and the views are stunning," said Mark Boehm from PJ Murphy.
"Another is the community it is located in. Bethanga is a close knit, thriving community who all band together and support each other when it's needed."
The home was built using mud brick - generally meaning warm and cosy in the winter and cool and inviting in the summer. There's self sufficiency here too with more than ample water catchment and storage and an 18 panel solar system.
"You couldn't get much better as far as rural lifestyle goes. The stables and shedding are excellent and there's a dressage arena that with a little labour could be easily re-instated.
"It's a bit of a dress circle location and some of the lifestyle properties that surround it are absolute gems, some of the best in the area," said Mark.
A heritage style interior means timber lined cathedral ceilings, beautiful polished timber flooring and rustic brick feature walls. Those that like a little antique in their surroundings will appreciate the period style combustion oven in the kitchen which also has a modern electric cooker and a dishwasher.
The main lounge features a cosy fire place, the second living/dining has combustion heating and the home has ducted cooling. It's been freshly painted throughout and both bathrooms have been updated.
Outdoors you'll be well set to entertain and impress your city friends with a pergola perched perfectly for private and panoramic views over the lake.
"This is just a lovely spot to sit and enjoy with friends and family," said Mark. "Imagine being able to take in a beautiful sunset every day."
The land involves 16 acres of freehold plus a further six acres on long-term lease.
"All the hard work here has been done. This is a great little farm for a horsey family or where you could run a few head of cattle or raise other farm animals."
