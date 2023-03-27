The Border Mail
Home/News/Court and Crime

Motorist pulled over in Glenroy had a high-range reading for what was the second time

By Nigel McNay
Updated March 27 2023 - 7:36pm, first published 4:10pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Drink-driver warned he's got to get off the grog otherwise he's on a path to jail

Jail looms large for an repeat high-range drink-driver if he fails to tackle his alcoholism, a court has heard.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.