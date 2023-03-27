Drink-driver warned he's got to get off the grog otherwise he's on a path to jail

Jail looms large for an repeat high-range drink-driver if he fails to tackle his alcoholism, a court has heard.
Magistrate Sally McLaughlin told Matthew Phillip Gray that if didn't drink it was highly likely, given his recent record, he would not drink-drive again.
"It appears sir .... that you have got insight and if you are able to overcome that alcohol addiction you won't come back before the court," she said on Monday, March 27.
Ms McLaughlin made the comment on fining Gray $3000 and placing him on a 12-month community corrections order, though without any supervision.
Defence lawyer Graham Lamond said Gray "acknowledged fully the issues he is dealing with" and the "gravity" of his offending.
Gray previously pleaded guilty before Albury Local Court to a second offence charge of driving with a high-range prescribed concentration of alcohol.
He was given a seven-month licence ban in 2020 for high-range drink-driving.
Gray was arrested after he committed the same offence on February 16.
Police were heading north on Burrows Road, Glenroy, just before midnight when they came up behind a purple Nissan station wagon.
The car, as noted by Ms McLaughlin yesterday, drifted across the broken white line on the road, though no traffic was approaching from the other direction.
Police turned on their warning lights to get the vehicle to stop in order to breath-test Gray.
"The purple Nissan continued on and turned right at the roundabout situated at the intersection of Burrows and Union roads and travelled on in an easterly direction before coming to a stop."
Gray did not know why he had been stopped, so an officer told him: "Your manner of driving. You were all over the road - either you were on your mobile phone or you've been drinking."
He had a breath analysis reading of 0.195, having drunk "an unknown quantity" of beer and one vodka and tonic between 9pm and 11pm.
Gray got a 10-month driving ban and must then have an interlock device on his car for four years.
