A strategy to address a shortage of housing in Albury was given the green light the a council meeting on March 27.
The plan aims to ensure all new housing development is properly supported by infrastructure, a greater variety of housing options is made available, more social and affordable housing is provided and that all new houses built are sustainable.
Thurgoona Wirlinga has been identified as a key growth area for the city.
The Draft Albury Local Housing Strategy was endorsed at the October 11 council meeting last year and placed on public exhibition from November 19, 2022 to February 13, 2023, with 11 public submissions received.
"Everyone deserves a home and I support this strategy that sets out the direction for council's role in making that a reality," Councillor Ashley Edwards said.
"For Thurgoona and Wirlinga, this document outlines council's commitment to strategies that encourage design and delivery of sustainable homes, ensure that all new housing development is properly supported by infrastructure and improve environmental outcomes."
Cr Edwards highlighted feedback on the strategy in relation to Thurgoona Wirlinga that "called on council to give greater consideration to enhancing design, amenity and function and promoting human-centric, place-based design and best practice urban design to create great places to live and work."
Development will be guided by the Thurgoona Wirlinga precinct structure plan to be reviewed in 2023-2024.
Meanwhile, councillors ticked off a revised Les O'Brien Athletics Precinct master plan to pave the way for future upgrades.
Cr Daryl Betteridge said the venue was used by around 25,000 people every year.
"The 50 to 60 local and regional school athletics carnivals that are held each year are a strong indicator that the venue is utilised by our youth, which has an important indicator and gauge as to the relevance of ongoing development and retention of this facility into the future," he said.
It is yet to be confirmed when signage to mark the name will be completed.
