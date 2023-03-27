The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Councillors throw support behind draft Albury Local Housing Strategy

Beau Greenway
By Beau Greenway
March 28 2023 - 3:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Councillor Ashley Edwards voiced her support for the endorsement of the Draft Albury Local Housing Strategy aiming to address a shortage of dwellings in the Border city at the council meeting on Monday, March 27. File picture

A strategy to address a shortage of housing in Albury was given the green light the a council meeting on March 27.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Beau Greenway

Beau Greenway

Journalist

I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.