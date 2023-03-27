ARTHUR Godsal has taken out Corowa's best cricketer award at the club's presentation night, with the club keen to secure the English import for another season.
Godsal, who has English county experience as well as national team exposure at under-19s level, was in his second season at Corowa after having played the last six rounds the season prior.
Assistant coach Jarryd Hatton said the club was eager to secure Godsal for another season, and was looking into visa options for next year.
"He's been massive for our club both with his onfield performance and the knowledge he's passed down to our players, including the coaching he did with the under-16s," Hatton said.
"He had a really consistent year with the ball and after we promoted him to open the batting he was probably the reason we got a wriggle-on in the second half of the year.
"He's one of the best I've played with."
Godsal also took out the club's all-rounder and bowling awards while hard-hitting No.6 Matt Wilson won the batting average.
All-rounder Nathan Rhodes won B-grade's cricketer of the year while club stalwart Greg Burgess took out the C-grade award.
Corowa's A-grade finished the year in eighth position with six wins from 16 games.
ALSO IN SPORT
Meanwhile, Corowa High School's barnstorming cricket side, who Godsal helps mentor, will have to wait another week for its grand final against Tamworth's Farrer Ag School in the statewide Alan Davidson Shield.
Large rains at Bathurst forced the NSW Education Department to postpone today's showpiece.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.