Archie Davis has added the 131km memorial classic to his win in the Tolland Open three weeks ago

JC
By John Conroy
March 27 2023 - 8:30pm
Young gun claims 36th John Woodman Memorial Classic

Seymour-Broadford rider Archie Davis has taken out the John Woodman Memorial Classic, beating home Albury-Wodonga Cycling Club pair Steve Kilpatrick and Robert Young.

Local News

