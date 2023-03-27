Young gun claims 36th John Woodman Memorial Classic

Winners are grinners: Archie Davis atop the podium with Robert Young and Stephen Kilpatrick (middle) on second. Elsewhere in the shot, from left, is sixth-placegetter Josh Bilski, Canberra Cycling Club, fifth-placegetter Harry Ludman, of Nowra, fourth-placegetter Peter Varley, of Alpine Cycling Club, first female finisher and winner of the female Culcairn sprint Jessica Mackillop, of Randwick Cycling Club, and fastest-time winner Myles Stewart, of Tolland Cycling Club.