Sharks have been crowned premiers in both men and women's Ovens and Murray water polo

By John Conroy
Updated March 27 2023 - 6:53pm, first published 6:35pm
Sharks' Sally Lefoe scored a goal in the side's grand final win over Pirates. Picture by James Wiltshire

TWO tight games capped the Ovens and Murray water polo season, with Sharks emerging victorious in both the men's and women's grand finals.

John Conroy

