TWO tight games capped the Ovens and Murray water polo season, with Sharks emerging victorious in both the men's and women's grand finals.
The men's game saw Sharks eventually overrun defending premiers Northside Stringrays, 12-10 in a pulsating match punctuated with some class shooting from Sharks' Josh Gould and Stingrays' Tyson Mutsch.
Stingrays jumped to a four-goal lead with National League player Mutsch - on leave from Victoria Phoenix - proving a handful on his to a game-high six goals.
"Northside jumped Sharks with some really good counterattack. Tyson showed his ability to get high out of the water using his leg strength, and was able to finish strongly," commentator, and Albury Tigers player, Jimmy Scannell said.
But Sharks worked back into the contest with veterans Shannon Gould, Ben Douglass and Matt Hogan marshalling their younger teammates.
When Stingrays got into some foul trouble in the second half, with two starting players ruled out, Sharks' young brigade took control with Josh Gould a standout.
The 15-year-old left-hander seized on some extra-man situations to land some quality outside shots, finishing with four goals, while Douglass (three goals) was a strong presence at centre-forward.
"They came out hard but we stuck to our processes and cycled through our bench depth to hold on," Sharks coach Shannon Gould said.
"Josh and Will (Gould) were amazing and our goalkeeper Will Cossor was a brick wall."
Stingrays goalkeeper Darcy Skerry was named best-in-final.
ALSO IN SPORT
In the women's game, Sharks defended their title with a 13-10 victory over a young Pirates side.
Lucy Cole and Kristy Hogan battled hard for the Pirates in defence while Tegan Miles and Georgia Polkinghorne scored three apiece for the vanquished.
But Sharks coach Leah Dodd (seven goals) was the main destroyer and was adjudged best-in-final.
One goal saw centre-forward Brooke Dickie work hard to retain the ball before passing over her head to pinpoint Dodd at the goalpost, the coach doing the rest.
The loss of two players to fouls late in the game slowed Pirates' push.
"It was a super close game. It was goal-for-goal pretty much up until the last quarter," league registrar Jenny Farrington said.
"Neither side left anything in the pool."
Darcy Millett and Phebe McLeod (three goals) were also strong performers for the Sharks.
O&M secretary Nat Beddoes said the games capped an entertaining season.
"The pool was packed, the atmosphere was great with music and a DJ, and both games were exciting," she said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.