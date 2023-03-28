The Border Mail
Optimism is high in the UMFNL with all four clubs hoping to field strong teams in 2023

Updated March 29 2023 - 11:09am, first published 7:00am
There is optimism up river that this year's Upper Murray season could see two ripper games every Saturday, with the competition stripped to a leaner four sides.
Corryong looks like the big off-season mover with last season's battler adding a swathe of recruits under new coach Daniel Gilcrist.

