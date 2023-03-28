Corryong looks like the big off-season mover with last season's battler adding a swathe of recruits under new coach Daniel Gilcrist.
With the demise of Federal, and the possible rise of Corryong, the boutique Upper Murray League has the potential to be a tight four-team competition with reigning premiers Tumbarumba, Cudgewa and Bullioh all expected to be strong again.
Cudgewa has made some moves over the summer as they try to go one better this year and end a premiership drought going back to 2015.
Indeed, all the clubs feel they've improved over the summer -- or at least held their ground -- and are excited to see how the four-team competition unfolds, with the hope that there will be two competitive contests each and every week in the Upper Murray.
BULLIOH
Coach: Aaron Gordon and Clint Ried
2022: 3rd
Gains/losses: No confirmed changes
Prospects: Bullioh, having beaten Tumbarumba once last year and gone close twice more, has retained most of its players and will be in the mix again.
Midfielder Clayton Bosman is looking primed for a big season while defender Harry Nicholls is another who has been training well.
The club has yet to announce any new signings but says it has retained most of its list and expects to add some new faces before April 22.
Comment (Aaron Gordon): "Our goal was not necessarily to get a whole new big swag of players in but just to keep the guys around and build from there. We've got a couple of new faces which we'll keep under our hat for the moment.
We're working on our fitness and closing the gap between our best and our worst footy. We need to be able to flick the switch and close things down when the opposition gets momentum. We're looking forward to it; I think it will be a pretty competitive little competition."
CORRYONG
Coach: Daniel Gilcrist
2022: 5th
Gains: Ryan Murray (Thurgoona), Mitch Lauritzen, Jake Burge, Riley Holland, Charles Jackson and Daniel Gilcrist (RWW Giants), Cameron Gilcrist (Wodonga Saints), Brandon Taylor (Wodonga Bulldogs), Lachlan Hampton (Federal), Adrian Sawyer (Beechworth)
Losses: Nil
Prospects: Daniel Gilcrist returns to the club after playing there in 2011/12. The first-time coach has added enthusiasm and a clutch of new players with midfielders Ryan Murray and Jake Burge set to bolster the Demons' onball unit. The club has retained Dave Nelson while Joel Broadley has joined from Jindera but injury looks set to see him take on an assistant coach role.
Comment (Daniel Gilcrist): "The strategy was just to try and get a bit of a core list together, and then develop a game plan that stands up hopefully.
"I went after a lot of mates. Hopefully we can have a bit of fun, win as many as possible and push for the flag.
"Being a first-year coach has its challenges but I'm enjoying it so far. I'm excited."
CUDGEWA
Coach: Drew Cameron
2022: 2nd
Gains: Jason Bartel (Kiewa-Sandy Creek), Scott Bartel (Kiewa-Sandy Creek), Dayne Carey (Beechworth), Josh Lieschke (Mitta), Chris Lieschke (Mitta).
Losses: Jack McInerney, Yarrod Hamilton (retirement), Kylin Morey
Prospects: Last year's runners-up have covered their retirements with some great signings, the standout being Jason Bartel from Kiewa-Sandy Creek. The club says it has been attracting 30-plus players to training since February and new coach Drew Cameron has added to the sense of enthusiasm.
Comment (Brad Jarvis, president): " A new coach and new players is motivating the others to have a decent crack this year which is really positive. We've been close for a few years now. We're still chasing that elusive premiership.
"I think the rest of the league is quite optimistic with the way everything is looking. Yeah, we're down to four clubs but we all want to be here, and we all want to make the best of it."
TUMBARUMBA
Coach: Hayden Clayton
2022: Premiers
Gains: Blake Ryan (Murray Magpies), Jake Spackman (North Wagga), Adam Priscina, Steve Hoffman (uni), Lachlan Vogan, Alex Gollan (East Wagga)
Losses: Mitch Palmer, Chris Volkov, Tyler Lampe, James Crozier
Prospects: The Roos have lost four premiership players, three of whom were in the best in last year's grand final, but have added some recruits and returning faces. This weekend's trial match at Dubbo will give them an indication of where they are at. The club says it has been enjoying reasonable numbers at training.
Comment (Mont Waters, president): "I reckon we're tracking about where we ended last year. We've had a few key outs but also some handy pick-ups. We're comfortable with where we are at, but it's hard to tell. I'm hearing positive thoughts from the other three clubs. Corryong have recruited well and I think they'll be up and about this year.
"I'm looking forward to it, and I'm sure the other three clubs are looking forward to it as well."
