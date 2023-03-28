The Border Mail
Home/Sport/AFL

Phoenix Gothard thriving with Murray Bushrangers after choosing football over cricket

Steve Tervet
By Steve Tervet
Updated March 28 2023 - 2:24pm, first published 2:20pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Crafty small forward Phoenix Gothard began his season by kicking two goals for the Murray Bushrangers against Gippsland Power. Picture by James Wiltshire
Crafty small forward Phoenix Gothard began his season by kicking two goals for the Murray Bushrangers against Gippsland Power. Picture by James Wiltshire

Phoenix Gothard has vowed to give everything for the Murray Bushrangers this season after making football his No.1 priority.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Steve Tervet

Steve Tervet

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.