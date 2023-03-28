Phoenix Gothard has vowed to give everything for the Murray Bushrangers this season after making football his No.1 priority.
A talented cricketer who earned representative honours and captained Riverina in the Bradman Cup, the 17-year-old has hung up his batting gloves to go in a different direction.
Former St Pats junior Gothard had a breakout year in 2022, playing 24 matches for Albury across seniors, reserves and thirds, as well as representing the Ovens and Murray at interleague level.
"I've played footy my whole life but I only really started taking it seriously in top-age 16s," Gothard said.
"Last year, I developed a lot more in terms of my physicality and strength.
"I played senior footy but I didn't do the Bushies program.
"I was probably in between footy and cricket but now I've chosen footy and I'm really keen to give it a big crack this year.
"With cricket, my love for the game wasn't there any more.
ALSO IN SPORT
"I played footy and I enjoyed it a lot more than I did cricket so I stopped playing senior cricket, because my junior career finished, and when I got a chance of senior footy, I fell in love with it."
A speedy small forward who bases his game around Richmond's Shai Bolton, Gothard has also been getting some midfield exposure with the Bushies.
"Getting those extra midfield minutes is amazing, to get around the ball," Gothard said.
"As a small forward, I see myself as a crafty player around the inside 50, kicking goals and switching the game to our advantage.
"We played a practice match against Bendigo, who were quite tough opposition and they have supposedly the No.1 draft pick so playing against him and seeing what I'm coming up against for the year, the best of the best, it puts you in that position where you know what levels you have to hit.
"As soon as I came to the Bushrangers, I felt really comfortable with all the boys. Some of our coaches have AFL experience so learning off them has been amazing."
Gothard kicked two goals as the Bushies lost to Gippsland Power by 14.10 (94) to 8.9 (57) on Sunday.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.