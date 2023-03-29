Next Generation Energy helping to make Wodonga Raiders sustainable with solar power install Advertising Feature

Next Generation Energy owner Daniel Ladgrove with employees and Raiders players Ned Twycross, Cam Ellis-Yolmen and Raiders president Zennon McCarty. Picture supplied

The newly-installed solar system at the Wodonga Raiders clubhouse can be traced back to a free pair of footy boots gifted to a keen 14-year-old player more than 20 years ago.



That player was Daniel Ladgrove who now owns and operates Next Generation Energy. A feat he credits partly to the support and mentorship offered through the club.

When he started playing for the Wodonga Raiders Nic Conway took him under his wing giving him gear from his sporting goods store.



I wouldn't have had the opportunity I did if the club hadn't given it to me and now I want to give players who are like I was back then the same chance - Daniel Ladgrove

A few years later Nic helped Daniel get an apprenticeship which set him on the path to become a business owner.



"It was about 20 years ago when I played footy and two decades later I'm giving back," Daniel said.

"I'm sure the boys appreciate it as much as I did."

Daniel started his business, Next Generation Energy, eight years ago with himself and one apprentice.



The business has experienced impressive growth since boasting a team of 15 specialising in solar in the Albury Wodonga region and a shopfront.



The team completes extensive large-scale commercial work for various national businesses including Aldi, Toyota, Coles and winning multiple tenders for all three local councils.



The Next Generation Energy team after installing the 25-kilowatt system at the clubhouse which will cover 80 per cent of the club's power usage. Picture supplied

SPONSORS CREATE A STRONG NETWORK



For sponsors of the Wodonga Raiders, supporting the club is about more than the game with the businesses supporting the club, each other and the players.

For Next Generation Energy this support as a major sponsor includes the recent install of the 25-kilowatt solar system at the club house.

This system will cover 80 per cent of the club's energy usage enabling the club to be more sustainable and financial moving forward.

The support also extends to players via employment opportunities.

"It's a physical job so I like to pick footy players as they're usually pretty fit," Daniel said.



"Sometimes it's hard to get a start, and I want to give someone who was like me back then the same opportunity."

Since Next Generation Energy was founded more than 30 electrical apprentices have been hired, some of whom were recruited via the Wodonga Raiders.



Over the years about five of the apprentices have come from the club with two of them now running their own successful businesses.



"The club is producing good workers, electricians and business owners," Daniel said.



Sam Walker, Gabe Kennedy and Ned Twycross during install at the club house. Picture supplied

PLAYERS GET EMPLOYED

Recent hires via the club include Cam Ellis-Yolmen who moved to the region to play and was offered a job as a labourer on the first day of training.

"Not only did he come to the club but he found work straight away from a sponsor," Daniel said.

Senior player Ned Twycross has started with Next Generation Energy as an apprentice.

Club president Zennon McCarty said Daniel returning to the club as a sponsor "completed the circle" and is a great reflection of the club's commitment to an ongoing partnership with sponsors.



"Dan played here, got an apprenticeship and now he's back as a major sponsor," he said.

"We are rapt to have Next Generation Energy on board providing employment and being a major sponsor.



"Getting apprenticeships for young kids is great for the club and the community."

FUTURE IN FOCUS



Ensuring the Wodonga Raiders remain strong into the future is vitally important for the club.

The club is focusing on reducing environmental impact, building sustainability and strengthening ongoing partnerships with sponsors.

"The club hosts a sponsors day to help the sponsors network and actively helps sponsors support each other as well as the club," Daniel said.

Next Generation Energy look forward to continuing to support the club into the future with Daniel joining the board to solidify this commitment.

"We are committed to following the club and to continuing recruiting players as workers," he said.