Residents across the wider Albury region have been urged to realise that recent mild conditions have not negated the ongoing risk from fire.
The NSW Rural Fire Service said fires that threatened "life, property and the environment" remained a concern.
The warning was made as the service announced an extension to the bushfire danger period for the Southern Border District.
Inspector John Russell said people must abide by the law when conducting hazard reduction.
"It's very important that any property owner wishing to burn seeks approval via getting a permit and follow the notification conditions that are required," he said.
"Neighboring properties and the local fire authority must be notified 24 hours before burning."
Local government areas covered by the extension to April 16 are Albury, Berrigan, Federation and Greater Hume councils.
Permits will be required for anyone wishing to carry out such burnoffs.
