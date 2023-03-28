A long-time drug addict and fraudster from Wodonga who committed a $1000 online rip-off over a phantom motorbike had changed since his daughter's birth.
Defence lawyer Hannah Straughan submitted to Albury Local Court that Dylan Joel Percy was committed to staying straight because of the 18-month-old.
"This was a turning point for him," Ms Straughan told magistrate Sally McLaughlin.
Percy, she said, "got himself clean" and "got off the drugs".
It wasn't the first time Percy, 30, who pleaded guilty to dishonestly obtaining a financial advantage by deception, had committed such a crime, the court was told.
The matter over which he was sentenced this week related to an incident from 2020.
Police said the victim was looking at the Gumtree market website on December 6 that year when he saw an advertisement for a 2014 KTM motorcycle for $4500.
He sent a message to the seller through a direct link, then exchanged several messages - the sender was identified on the messages as "Dylan Joel Percy".
The victim asked questions about the motorbike and eventually reached an agreement with Percy to buy the motorbike for the asking price.
He then did an online banking transfer for a $1000 deposit.
The victim sent Percy a follow-up message to ask: "Did you receive my text?"
The reply was "you have the wrong number" so the victim gave him a call.
Percy told the victim: "You have the wrong number, I have no idea what you are talking about."
He then ended the call. The victim tried several times to call again, but each time Percy answered, said nothing and hung up before eventually blocking the man's number.
Ms McLaughlin noted how Percy's previous like offending was also connected to his use of prohibited drugs.
It was "a concerning type of offence, to be sure" given how prevalent online fraud had become in the community.
Dylan was convicted and fined $1400 and must pay $1000 compensation.
