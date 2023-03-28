The Border Mail
Wodonga crook gets fined over deception charge, after court hears 'he's now clean'

By Albury Court
March 29 2023 - 8:30am
Dylan Joel Percy
A long-time drug addict and fraudster from Wodonga who committed a $1000 online rip-off over a phantom motorbike had changed since his daughter's birth.

