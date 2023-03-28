A new Wodonga service centre remains set for a June 2023 opening with construction in full swing.
Development director of Sydney-based Spectrum Retail Group Youil Adam is pleased with the progress.
"Everything is tracking quite well. The weather has been pretty kind to us in Wodonga and Albury and there's no major issues from our end," he said.
"There's no delays and we're still planning on having all of the tenants open together.
"The panels for the Carls Jr restaurant should be up next month on the site and the same thing for the 7-Eleven store as well.
"We haven't experienced too much by the way of procurement or supply chain issues, which has been quite handy for us.
"It ties into the fact that we've got a fantastic construction partner in (East Albury-based) Barker Group that's assisting us greatly with mitigating and attenuating those issues."
Another tenant has been confirmed for the $18.5 million service centre, with Evie Networks to install two fast electric car charging stations on the 6000-square metre site.
IN OTHER NEWS:
"They believe in the area, obviously being a good halfway point for people that travel from Melbourne to Sydney. We're very happy with their interest in the site," Mr Adam said.
"With all the projects we've got going on at the moment, it's probably the jewel in the crown for our business.
"I'm sure a lot of people are excited because there's a lot of firsts there. You've got Carl's Jr, which is the first for the Border and there's also Oporto, which is a first.
"There's a drive-through coffee shop called Fast Lane Coffee and they've got a store in Wagga, so that will be a first for the Border region as well. The same franchisee at Wagga is going to be running Wodonga."
Mr Adam said the building phase would create around 300 jobs, with a further 200 positions set to be made available once the stores opened for business.
The Wodonga development is one of two projects for Spectrum Retail on the Border, with the company responsible for the construction of another 7-Eleven outlet in Lavington.
Mr Adam said work on the store on Urana and Sanders roads was due to commence after Easter.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.