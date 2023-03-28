A massive influx of tourists have swarmed the Border this March, booking out restaurants and hotels at levels which business owners have never seen before.
The two biggest events on the March calendar were Chryslers on the Murray and of course, the Albury Gold Cup, with 11,052 people showing up to see who lifted the trophy.
Chryslers on the Murray organiser, Rod Taylor, said they had about 5000 people attend the event.
"I'd say at least half of that was people from out of town," he said.
"This years event was definitely a record; we had 953 cars enter the event, which beat our previous record in 2020 of 936, which is just great for us and the town as a whole."
Event organisers aren't the only ones to benefit from the extra foot traffic, with money trickling down to retail shops, cafes, restaurants and hotels.
Matt Wehbeh, the owner of Downtown Pizzeria on Dean Street, said he saw a huge uptick in bookings from the first week of March.
"I don't know exactly what it is, but it has just been so busy every night," he said. "We have been fully booked out every single night for the whole month.
"We had over 800 families come to Albury the weekend of Chryslers on the Murray, and you could see the impact it had on not only our business, but on all the businesses on Dean Street - it was packed."
Hotel owners have been blessed with the same problem - not having enough rooms to accommodate demand.
General Manager of the Mercure, Sanjay Mahajan, said that March was definitely the stand-out month of the year, but that he has seen business growing at a rapid pace since January.
"The events of this past month have definitely helped a great deal in showcasing Albury and Wodonga, and off the back of it, we have had very high occupancy," he said.
"It has been constantly growing on a day-to-day basis, with people booking at the last minute as well, which means people are travelling but they are deciding to stay in Albury now, not just pass through, and I noticed this change from January.
"Our weekends have been very busy, obviously these events have had a great impact on that... we had so many of the Chryslers parked in our parking lot."
Layton is a journalist at The Border Mail. He is interested in profiles, features, and hard news. If you have a story please reach out to him at layton.holley@austcommunitymedia.com.au
