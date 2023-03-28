Wangaratta has been sensationally stripped of its 2022 flag after an Ovens and Murray board meeting on Monday night.
The board ruled that the Magpies had breached one of the O&M bylaws that states:
"Clubs must observe the OMFNL equalisation guidelines and the AFL Victoria Community Club Sustainability Program, including AFL Victoria Player Points System and Allowable Player Payments Rules."
As a result of the breach the O&M then acted on one of its bylaws that states:
"Where the OMFNL is of the opinion that a club or any coach, player, trainer, official or employee of a club has contravened the provisions of the memorandum and Articles of Association or the Bylaws the OMFNL may deal with the matter in any manner which in its absolute discretion it thinks fit."
In one of the biggest decisions in the O&M's 130-year history, the board decided to strip Wangaratta of its flag.
"The 2022 OMFNL senior football premiership awarded to the Wangaratta FNC cannot be recognised due to the AFL Victoria APP Rule breach.
"As such, there will be no OMFNL senior football premier declared for the 2022 season."
Yarrawonga, who lost the grand final to the Magpies by three points was also audited over the off-season with no anomalies found.
However, the Pigeons won't be awarded the flag and there will be no winner of the 2022 premiership.
In a bizarre circumstance, Lavington is still officially the reigning premiers after the 2020-21 seasons were ruined by Covid.
Wangaratta declined to comment when contacted by The Border Mail on Tuesday.
The Border Mail believes the Magpies were genuinely shocked by the league's decision and are exploring their right to appeal the decision.
The Magpies self-reported the breach and decided against lodging an appeal after the sanctions which included a $28,000 fine were handed down.
O&M chairman, David Sinclair, said in a statement that the league needed to send a strong message that breaches of the salary cap would not be tolerated whether intentional or otherwise.
"Whilst aware of the emotion surrounding last night's decision, particularly to the players, volunteers and supporters of the Wangaratta FNC, the league remains committed to the Allowable Player Payment Rules and absolute integrity around this," the statement read.
"Where a breach is proven, innocent mistake or otherwise, the league simply cannot award a premiership where sanctions are handed out that bring into focus the integrity of the competition".
The Magpies face fierce rivals Wangaratta Rovers for their season opener on Good Friday.
